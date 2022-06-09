West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 81 to 88. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 69. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 81 to 88. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North winds up to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 64 to 71 near the shore to around 51 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. East winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72. East winds up to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 88. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 58 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 55. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 58 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 64 to 71 near the shore to around 51 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 66. Light winds.

Friday: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 72. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Dry and pleasant conditions with light to moderate easterly trade winds will continue through Friday. The best chance for light showers will be overnight through the early morning hours over windward areas. Although leeward cloud coverage may increase through the afternoon hours where localized sea breezes form, rainfall chances will remain limited. A return of breezy trade wind conditions is expected this weekend through early next week.

Discussion

Light to moderate trades will hold into Friday, then trend up over the weekend as the ridge strengthens to the north. Limited moisture combined with a strong subsidence inversion around 5000 to 6000 ft supports the stable conditions persisting each day. This suppressed environment will limit rainfall chances, even with a weak mid- to upper-level trough moving through from east to west Thursday through Friday. Despite some afternoon cloud development over our leeward areas where sea breezes form, very little to no rainfall is anticipated. Windward shower coverage may trend up over the weekend through early next week as breezy trades return.

Aviation

A ridge just north of the main Hawaiian Islands will drive moderate trade flow across the area through Friday. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas, especially during the night and early morning, though dry and stable conditions will keep rainfall amounts light. Expect TAF sites to remain VFR, despite some leeward cloud cover across protected leeward areas during the afternoons.

No AIRMETs are currently in effect, with none anticipated through Thursday night.

Marine

A weak surface ridge just N of the islands will support light to moderate E to ESE winds into Friday. The ridge will strengthen and move N Friday night and Saturday, with E winds increasing to moderate to locally strong speeds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds will likely be needed for the windier zones around Maui County and the Big Island over the weekend, and may need to include additional zones.

No significant swells are expected. A small short-period NW swell will slowly fade the next day or two. Another small NW swell is expected Sunday and Monday. Little in the way of S swell is expected for at least the next several days. Small surf along E facing shores will get a little larger over the weekend as trade winds strengthen.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

