The Biden Administration is expected to announce the lifting of a COVID-19 testing requirement for international travelers entering the US, according to multiple media reports.

Calling it “a significant win for hotels and the broader travel industry,” American Hotel & Lodging Association President & CEO Chip Rogers said, “AHLA consistently called on the Administration and Congress to lift this testing requirement.”

Rogers said the requirement was “out of date” and “had a chilling effect on inbound international travel to the US.”

“Lifting the requirement will make travel easier, facilitating more international visitors and helping hotels continue on the road to recovery, especially as we approach peak travel season this summer,” said Rogers.

Reuters was among the national publications that cited an unnamed official, reporting that the requirement will be lifted beginning at midnight Sunday, June 12.

As of 12:30 p.m. HST, the CDC had yet to post an update.

The AHLA thanked the Biden Administration as well as Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) for their leadership in pushing for what the association calls a “critical change.”