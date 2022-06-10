Pictured from left, Maui County FCU Chief Development & Communications Officer, Denise Thayer, Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui Executive Director, Paul Tonnessen, and Maui County FCU Vice President, Michele Kawahara

Through Maui County Federal Credit Union’s Community Giving Program, employees selected and raised funds for the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui through the month of May.

Thanks to the generosity of its members and employees, $7,149 was raised to help prevent children from abuse and neglect throughout Maui County.

Maui County FCU’s Community Giving Program launched on May 1, 2022, with the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui being the first benefitting charity chosen by employees.

Each quarter, employees will select one local nonprofit organization to raise funds for and Maui County FCU puts forth a matching challenge with donations matched dollar-for-dollar up to $2,500, with the goal of furthering the impact made throughout Maui County.

“We’re excited to have surpassed our goal of raising $5,000 for the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui,” says Gary Fukuroku, President & CEO, Maui County Federal Credit Union. “It’s amazing to witness what our employees and members can do for our community. I hope we’re able to build on this momentum and accomplish even more through our Community Giving Program.”

“We are grateful of the generosity Maui County Federal Credit Union and its members who have helped support children suffering from abuse or neglect in their healing process. Our organization provides critical needs to children who have been physically, emotionally and/or sexually abused or severely neglected. Often, we are the only agency who can respond to the healing needs of these children and prevent them from falling through the gaps in the system,” said Paul Tonnessen, Executive Director, Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui.

“The participation of Maui County FCU and its members are vital in child abuse prevention to the Maui County Community. You have shown all of us in our community the true meaning of giving,” Tonnessen said.