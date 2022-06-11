Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:18 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 07:21 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 11:40 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 06:24 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:00 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected through the next week. A small northwest swell is due Sunday and Monday. Expect background summertime surf for south facing shores, though a small pulse from the southwest is possible during the middle of next week. Small, short-period surf along east facing shores will build to seasonal average over the weekend as trade winds strengthen, then hold into next week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.