Maui Arts & Entertainment

Maoli at the MACC featuring special guest Fiji

June 13, 2022, 7:00 PM HST
* Updated June 13, 3:24 PM
Maui’s own MAOLI, performs in a concert under the stars on Friday, June 17 in the A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

Special guests for the concert include Fiji, Pi‘ilani Arias, and the Hammah House Band. 

Maoli (meaning ‘native’ in Hawaiian) is Glenn Awong; the lead singer, songwriter, and founder of the group. Glenn first started playing at the age of 14. Within a 15-year career that followed national and international acclaim, Maoli is heralded as one of Hawaiʻi’s and Polynesia’s No. 1 ommercial recording artists and is credited with more than 21 regional island No. 1 reggae hits.

PC: courtesy Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Maoli’s first hit was No One, which was released in 2007 and was on the group’s debut album, Groovin’. The album produced multiple hits that also included Write Me A Letter and So Incredible.

In 2010, Maoli repeated their success with their second release, Rock Easy, featuring more No. 1 hits including Breaking My Heart, Whisper and the title track.

Their third album Arise explored Maoli’s love for various genres of music. Maoli’s latest album is The Breakthrough, which features country originals like My Reason and Unwritten.

Click the titles to hear some of Maoli’s hits:  Mercy | In Case You Didn’t Know | Sense of Purpose

Maoli’s music has been heard on the CBS series Hawaiʻi Five-O and the band’s name is big in Japan, Europe, as well as the mainland US, New Zealand, and Australia. 

Throughout the years Maoli’s music has evolved with a sound and style that is constantly changing within their fan base, fusing the elements of country, R&B, soul, acoustic, Rock & Roll, and reggae.

In 2020, Maoli won the Album of The Year, for Sense of Purpose at i-Heart’s Island Music Awards and a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Reggae Album of the Year.

Tickets are general admission and are $39.50 and $70 (VIP) plus applicable fees. Prices increase day of show. VIP tickets offer front of stage viewing and access to the Yokouchi Pavilion bars and restrooms. 

The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-SHOW (7469) or email [email protected]

For a weekly listing of Maui music and other events, go to Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, June 9-15 and click here.

