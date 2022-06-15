2021 Kahoʻolawe Princess, Tamara Cabanilla Aricayos, Mother of Hawaiʻi island Princess. PC: courtesy Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a

Maui celebrates ali’i nui, King Kamehameha I and his legacy in the 2022 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a, which returns to Front Street in Lahaina this weekend.

The parade commences at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 18 from Kenui St. along Front St. to Shaw St. The event features five commentary stations along the parade route that are located at Papalaua St., Kimo‘s, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Lahaina Pizza Co. and The Wharf Cinema Center.

“We want to welcome everyone back safely to Lahaina for this event,” said Daryl Fujiwara event coordinator. “Sacred Hearts is celebrating 160 years and one of our partners, Lahaina Restoration Foundation is celebrating 50 years and the holiday itself honoring King Kamehameha is celebrating 150 years — lots to celebrate.”



















The 2022 Pāʻū Court

Pāʻū Grand Marshal – Glenn Berce

Pāʻū Queen – Linda Masako Uradomo-Berce

Hawaiʻi Island Princess – Desiree Kuʻulei Akimseu

Kauaʻi Princess – Leila Kalani Larson

Molokaʻi Princess – Melanie Malia Pali-Kaneakua

Maui Princess – Sofia Kaleimamo Salvatierra

Niʻihau Princess – Tia Elizabeth Perdido Ampong

Oʻahu Princess – Daphne Emmalani Lukela

Kahoʻolawe Princess – Rachel Emma Kāhealani ʻUwēkoʻolani-DeCoite

Lana‘i Princess – Robin Lynn Baylosis

The Pāʻū Grand Marshal is Glenn Berce and his wife, Linda Berce, is our Pāʻū Queen. Glenn was born in Puʻunēnē, Maui, and is the son of Maximo and Christine Berce. He currently resides in the Historic Paniolo Town of Makawao in Upcountry Maui and is married to Linda Uradomo-Berce.

They have a daughter, Gabrielle Celestine Berce, who the reigning Miss Rodeo Hawaiʻi and is also a princess in this years parade.

An accomplished horseman and cowboy, Glenn is a Lifetime Member of Maui Roping Club and has won several Hawaiʻi State Championships in Reining, Cutting, and Working Cow Horse events. He also supports the Maui Community as being the Chairman of the Livestock & Poultry Exhibit of the Maui Fair for more than 35 years.

He volunteers as a live auctioneer of livestock, fine dining, hotel, and travel local charitable fundraisers. For all of his efforts, he was recognized by the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce for his leadership and community service at their annual Gintong Pamana Award Celebration.

Pāʻū Queen Linda Uradomo-Berce is the daughter of Celestine Uradomo, and the late Masaru Uradomo. She grew up on Upcountry Maui farm lands and is an alumni of Maui High School and University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Horses and Western riding were a passion for most of her life. Linda participated in many Maui Horse Show Association shows, volunteered with the Maui Fair Livestock and Poultry exhibit. and has represented the islands of Kahoʻolawe, Lānaʻi, and Ni’ihau in Pāʻū units.

The hoʻolauleʻa under the Lahaina Banyan Tree is free and open to the public with exhibits, free keiki activities, a parade and pāʻū awards presentation, food booths supporting community nonprofits, Maui made crafters, music and hula. The festivities are scheduled to last until 5:30 p.m.

Keawaiki (Lahaina Banyan Tree Park) Highlights:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – FREE to the public Saturday, June 18

Hawaiian Music and Hula

Saturday – Reiko Fukino, Kaniala Masoe, Halau Keala Kahinano O Puna with Kumu Hula Joy Salvador, Hoku Zuttermeister, Waiolohia and Kuikawa.

For the latest updates visit facebook.com/nkcpph

Road closure notice

Front Street will be closed to traffic starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from Kenui Street to Shaw Street.

Background

On Dec. 22, 1871, King Kamehameha V proclaimed a national holiday to honor and celebrate his grandfather and the father of the Hawaiian Kingdom. Originally, the people of Hawai‘i wanted to mark the legacy of Lot Kapūaiwa (Kamehameha V) on his birthday, December 11. Being the humble chief that he was, he opted to honor his grandfather instead and pushed the holiday as far away from his (Lot’s) birthday as possible, hence the arbitrary date of June 11. Thus, June 11, 1872, was the very first Kamehameha Day holiday ever celebrated.

For more information about the Hawaii-wide celebration visit – https://sfca.hawaii.gov/resources/king-kamehameha-celebration-commission/

This year’s event partners include: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, County of Maui Office of Economic Development, Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club, Smythe Fujiwara Design, KPOA 93.5FM, Lōkahi Pacific and Lahaina Town Action Committee.

