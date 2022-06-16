LAHAINA

2021 Maui Princess Tiara Amphong

Kamehameha Parade, Saturday

King Kamehameha Day is celebrated with a Pāʻū Parade that begins in Lahaina Saturday, June 18, at 9:45 a.m. and runs along Front Street from Kenui Street to Shaw Street. A Ho‘olaule‘a takes place under the Banyan Tree. The 2022 theme is “E Ola Ka Mōʻī Kamehameha – Long live King Kamehameha,” honoring King Kamehameha I who united the Hawaiian Islands under one rule. The Pāʻū Grand Marshal is Glenn Berce and his wife, Linda Berce, is the Pāʻū Queen. Glenn Berce, a Makawao resident, is an accomplished horseman and cowboy. Berce is a lifetime member of Maui Roping Club and has won several Hawaiʻi State Championships in reining and cutting in cow-horse events. He has also been the chair of the Livestock & Poultry Exhibit of the Maui Fair for more than 35 years.

Lenny Castallenos performs with The House Shakers at Fleetwood’s.

House Shakers, Thursday

The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist Lenny Castallenos performs on the main stage at Fleetwood’s Thursday and Friday, June 16 and 17, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. On the roof stage at the same time on Thursday is the Pohai Trio. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

McLaughlin & Friends, Thursday

Shawn McLaughlin & Friends sings a variety of contemporary rock ’n roll songs at Down The Hatch Thursday, June 16, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Late night dancing, Thursday-Saturday

DJ Dancing takes place at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, June 16, 17, 18, from 10 to 11:55 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Uncle Benny at Kimo’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Maui on Thursday, June 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. Uyetake has performed in shows that featured Boz Scaggs, Diana Ross, Judy Collins, Kealiʻi Reichel, and Henry Kapono. For more information, call Kimo’s, 808-661-4811.

Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday.

Lambert at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry

Pianist and singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The “Animus Spiritus” works of the artist Nisla are featured at the gallery.

Adrian Trevino Band performs at Fleetwood’s on Saturday.

Trevino, Saturday

The Adrian Trevino Band performs classical blues and soul music on the main stage at Fleetwood’s Saturday, June 18, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Arts Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes exhibits of jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

House Shakers at Fleetwoods

The House Shakers entertains on the main stage at Fleetwood’s Sunday, June 19, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m,, as Levi Poasa performs pop, folk, rock, and blues on the roof stage. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Craft fair, Sunday

Lahaina Gateway Center hosts a Maui Gift & Craft Fair Sunday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Hula, Sunday and Tuesday

A free hula show takes place on the stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, June 19, from 1 to 2 p.m., and a free hula lesson for all ages occurs Tuesday, June 21, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Brian Santana

Santana, Monday at Fleetwood’s

Solo guitarist Brian Santana performs at the rooftop stage at Fleetwood’s Monday, June 20, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. His performance includes rock, pop, classics and his own original songs. For his music, go too briansantanamusic.com For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Quick at Down The Hatch

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, June 20, during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Anthony Pfluke joins Eric Gilliom in performances at Frida’s Tuesday.

Gilliom, Pfluke Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners Eric Gilliom and Anthony Pfluke sing at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, June 21, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gilliom is the lead singer in Mick Fleetwood’s House Of Rumours band, and Pfluke is a singer and gifted slack key player who has produced his first album. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or mauianthony.com or call Frida’s 808-661-1287

Hartz, Tuesday

Will Hartz entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday, June 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Tepora, Down The Hatch

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n roll during happy hour at Down The Hatch Wednesday, June 22, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

KAHULUI

Award-winning reggae group Maoli, including its lead singer/songwriter Glenn Awong performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday.

Maoli performs, Friday

The Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning reggae group Maoli performs at the Alexander & Baldwin Amphitheatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, June 17, at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Featured special guests include Fiji, Pi’ilani Arias, and the Hammah House Band.

In 2020, Maoli won the Album of The Year, for Sense of Purpose, at i-Heart’s Island Music Awards and a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Reggae Album Of The Year. Maoli has released their latest album entitled “The Breakthrough,” with country originals including My Reason and Unwritten.

Maoli’s lead singer/songwriter Glenn Awong started playing at the age of fourteen. Maoli’s first hit was “No One,” which was released in 2007 and has 293,000 views on youtube.com Maoli’s music has heard on national television (Hawaiʻi Five-O) and has gained popularity in Japan, Europe, as well as the mainland United States, New Zealand, and Australia.

The MACC Box Office windows are currently closed for window sales but open for pre-show, will-call tickets pick up only. But use of the print-at-home ticketing is recommended. The MACC Box Office is accessible for inquiries only via email at [email protected] or phone at 808-242-7649, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning group Nue performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theatre Saturday.

Ukulele trio NUE, Saturday

Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winners NUE with their ukulele artistry and vocal harmonies performs at the McCoy Studio Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Saturday, June 18, at 7:30 p.m. Members of Nā ‘Ukulele ‘Ekolu include Kama Hopkins on bass ‘ukulele, Halehaku Seabury on baritone ‘ukulele, and Bryan Tolentino on tenor ‘ukulele. The music is rooted in Hawai’i’s rich ‘ukulele and Hawaiian music culture,

Audience members are encouraged to bring their own ‘ukulele and participate during the show! Free ukulele workshop from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. precedes the performance. Recommended levels: Beginner to Advanced. Knowledge of basic chords is helpful. Ukulele workshop participants are eligible for a $5 discount on one full price ticket. One discount per participant. Member, child and student price tickets are not eligible for discount. Workshop registration is required.

The MACC Box Office windows are currently closed for window sales but open for pre-show, will-call tickets pick up only. But use of the print-at-home ticketing is recommended. The MACC Box Office is accessible for inquiries only via email at [email protected] or phone at 808-242-7649, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The exhibition of the works of painter Imaikalani Kalahele and sculptor Sean Browne end this week at the Schaeffer International Gallery.

Hawaiian exhibition ends Saturday

The art touring show “O Kalani” ends at the Schaeffer International Gallery Saturday, June 18. The show features Hawaiian artists Sean Browne and Imaikalani Kalahele. The exhibit is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. The works are a traveling exhibition through the partnership of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center and the Honolulu Museum of Art presented by textile and fashion curator E. Tory Laitila. It exhibits paintings and sculptures, including the portrayal of legendary figures, using Hawaiian iconography in contemporary ways. Admission is free. For more information, call 808-242-2787.

Young artmakers program, sign-up

A Young Artmakers for children. grades 2 to 12, starts on July 12 and July 14 for separate groups at the Schaefer International Gallery. The program is led by artist Wes Bruce and is an opportunity for children to meet new friends while enhancing and exercising their creative skills. Space is limited. Registration ends July 1. For more information, go to mauiarts.org.

Sugar Museum tour

Tours are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. For more information, go to sugar museum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Volunteers for Sugar Museum

Sugar Museum officials are looking for volunteers to join them and Mālama Maui Nui in cleaning the landscape around the historical site in Pu’unēnē on Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. A limited number of tools, equipment and gloves will be provided. Wear a hat, sunscreen, closed toed shoes; bring your favorite gloves or tools and refillable water bottle. For more information or to sign up, contact Holly at [email protected], or call 808-871-8058.

WAILUKU

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino presents the Juneteenth proclamation to African Americans on Maui Association spokesperson Ayin Adams in 2020. Other Juneteenth supporters include ( left to right) Bryant Neal, Patricia Roberts, Adams, Mayor Victorino, Gwen Gorg and Kahu Leiohu Ryder. Photo courtesy of Gary T. Kubota

Juneteenth celebrated online, Saturday

The group African Americans Of Maui Associaion and Maui County are working together to hold an online celebration of Juneteenth on Saturday, June 18. Juneteenth or June 19, 1865 is considered the date when the last slaves in the United States were freed. There will be a flag raising ceremony to mark the occasion. “Please join us to mark this important day,” said African Americans of Maui official Ayin Adams. Maui Mayor Mike Victorino will be issuing a proclamation. Adams said African Americans in Hawaii have received great support from a coalition of more than 25 different groups, including the HGEA, HSTA, and the Dr. Martin Luther King Peace Poetry Awards organization. The Zoom link is 698 305 9935. Password FLH808. The group’s website africanamericansonmaui.com For more information, go to [email protected]

Marty Dread entertains at the Butterfly Festival at Imua Discovery Garden Monday.

Butterfly Festival, Monday

A family-friendly event called the “Butterfly Festival” is being held at the Imua Discovery Garden Monday, June 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. The event includes the unveiling of a Giant Butterfly Sculpture by Bobby Zokaites. Play with big blue blocks block. Enjoy entertainment by Marty Dread. Bring a blanket to enjoy food on the lawn by Food Trucks, including Outrigger Pizza, Sumo Dogs, and Dippin’ Dots Hawaii by 808dots. Entry to the Garden at the Yokouchi Estate is through the Koeli Street entrance. For more information, go to https://imuafamily.regfox.com/butterfly-festival-2022

Chase Tancayo, Thursday

Chase Tancayo performs island music at the Maui Coffee Attic Thursday, June 16, at 8:30 a.m. The music is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Fast Freddie, Friday

Fast Freddie and the Blue Lava Blues perform at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, June 17, at 6 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday

The Wind Monkeys – Chris Mcgee and Tam – perform Elvis and Beatles tunes and original music at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, June 18, at 8:30 a.m. The music is free. The performances are free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Tepora, Valdriz perform Monday

Jason Tepora plays jazzed-up tunes at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, June 20, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by the band Kikakila with lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz at 11 a.m. Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music. The performances are free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Fraser performs Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, June 22, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. Fraser sings some covers and original music. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Teen Theatrical Workshop

Registration is taking place for a teen theatrical workshop conducted by Maui Onstage. The workshop for ages 13 to 18 takes place from June 20 to July 1. For more information, go to Mauionstage.com

Swap Meet, Saturday

Maui Swap Meet, with 200 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, June 18, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

Onstage youth camp, workshop

Applications are being accepted to participate in Maui Onstage’s youth camp and separate workshops. The Camp Onstage, available to children ages 6 to 12, takes place at the IMUA Discovery Garden from June 13 through July 1. Maui Onstage is also offering a Teen Summer Ensemble Workshop, ages 13 to 18, at its studio at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center. For more information, go to mauionstage.com/camp-onstage or mauionstage.com/teen-summer-ensemble-workshop or call 808-633-5165.

KĪHEI

The Boys In The Band

To celebrate “Pride Month,” a staged reading of “The Boys In The Band” takes place Thursday and Friday, June 16 and 17, at ProArts Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. The award-winning play by Mart Crowley premiered in 1968, and was revived for its 50th anniversary in 2018. The play, groundbreaking for its portrayal of gay men, revolves around a birthday party in an apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in New York City. The backgrounds of characters are revealed in the course of a birthday party. A $15 donation is suggested for the reading.

Craig, Thursday

Steve Craig sings at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, June 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, June 17, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 .m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Kaina Kountry plays at ProArts Playhouse Saturday.

Kaina Country, Saturday

Kaina Country performs at ProArts Playhouse Saturday, June 18, at 7:30 p.m. The group plays country music. All four band members who sing include Wilson Kanakaole on guitar, Raymond Cabebe on bass, Glenn Cambra on drums, and David Fraser on keyboards, and harmonica. For more information including tickets, contact proartsmaui.com

Natalie Nicole

Nicole at Kapa

Natalie Nicole performs with Josh Hearl at the Wailea Beach Resort’s Kapa Bar & Grill Thursday and Friday, June 10 and 11, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. She sings poolside where there is a great view, so you my want to ask ask for seats closer to her. For more information, call 808-879-1922.

Pfluke, Nalu’s Friday

Singer/song writer Anthony Pfluke entertains at Nalu’s Friday, June 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, June 19, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. His music at mauianthony.com is regularly played on KPOA and he was also featured at the first “Drive In Concert ” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center that included a livestream from Castle Theatre. He has also partnered with Grammy slack key artist George Kahumoku in songs. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com

Country music, Friday

Qintana at Mulligans Friday

Singer and guitarist Cody Quintana entertains at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, June 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Nicole at Luana

Natalie Nicole sings soulful acoustic music at the Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, June 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. Reservations advised. For more information, call 808-875-4100.

Blue Souls, Saturday

The Blue Souls, hip-hop/punk fusion band, rock out at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Saturday, June 18, from 7 to 10 p.m. Lots of dancing, maybe head-banging. For more information including tickets, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Tom Conway

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, June 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Jazz trio, Saturday & Sunday

The Gordon S jazz trio performs at Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19, during brunch from 10 a.m. to noon. The trio includes Gordon S at saxophone, with a keyboardist and drummer. For more information, call 808-874-9299.

Magic of Keith, Sunday

Magician Brendan Keith presents a comedic show at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Sunday, June 19. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Reservations recommended. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, June 19, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Rospond, poetic folk

Songwriter Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” Monday, June 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Shore Tiki Lounge. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

In Between, open mic Tuesday

The In Between perform classic and southern rock free at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, June 21, from 6 p.m., followed by open mic comedy. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Natalie Nicole, Tiki lounge

Singer/guitarist Natalie Nicole performs at South Shore Tiki Lounge Tuesday, June 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. She sings soulful acoustic music. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Respond at Brews, Tuesday

Randall Rospond performs at Maui Brew Co. Tuesday, June 21, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to mbcrestaurants.com or randallrospond.com

Grammy winner John Cruz performs at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday.

John Cruz at ProArts

Grammy Award-Winning singer John Cruz celebrates his hit album Acoustic Soul in its entirety at ProArts Playhouse Wednesdays, June 22, at 7:30 p.m. Cruz who will also perform some of his other compositions is known for his popular “Island Style” song and also “All Along The Watchtower” on youtube.com for Playing For Change. Best to check with [email protected] or by calling 808-463-6550.

Gallo at Tiki, ʻOhana

Rock ’n roll and blues singer and guitarist Jamie Gallo entertains at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, June 22, from 4 to 6 p.m., then at Ohana Seafood Bar & Grill at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com , 808-875-6444, or OhanaSeafoodBarandGrill.com , 808-868-3247.

Nicole, Wednesday

Acoustic soul singer Natalie Nicole performs at What Ales You Wednesday, June 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 808-214-6581 or go to whatalesyoukihei.com

Wainwright & friends at Gilligan’s

Violinist Willy Wainwright performs with wife Jennifer and guitarist Jeff Hornbeck at Gilligans Wednesday, June 22, at 6 p.m. They sing country, blues and bluegrass. For more information, call 808868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com

HONOKŌWAI

Andrea Walls and Josh Emmanuel perform at Java Jazz Friday.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz, Friday, June 17, and on Monday, June 20, with Margie Heart and Seanna Daise, from 7 to 10 p.m. She’ll be playing on Tuesday, June 21, with friends, June 21, from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI

Grammy winner George Kahumoku entertains with guests Sonny Lim and Max Angel Wednesday.

Grammy winner Kahumoku, Wednesday

Sonny Lim and Max Angel join multiple Grammy-award winner George Kahumoku and his Ohana at the Napilikai Beach Club Wednesday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. For more information including ticket information, go to slackkeyshow.com

MAKAWAO

A mural by post modernist artist Nancy Young has a bit of humor but reminds viewers “all is not right in the world.” Her works are on exhibit at Hui Noeau Visual Art Center

Solo shows at Hui

Hui Noea’u Visual Arts Center continues its exhibition of two solo artists through July 22. Admission is free Wednesday through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists Nancy Young’s “Along the Yellow Brick Road” is a series of large-scale mixed media works reflecting various tales, observations, and surroundings through words and drawings, all the while maintaining a sense of humor and playfulness. Artist Terry Lopez will present “Contemporary Hawaiian Visions,” focusing on the culture of Hawai’i. Support for the exhibition is provided in part by the Hawai’i Tourism Authority and Community Enrichment Program. There is an in-person walk-through occurring on July 14 at 3 p.m.

Hui Noeaʻu art classes

Hui Noeaʻu offers art classes for adults and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560.

PĀʻIA

Uyetake, Wednesday

Na Hoku Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake performs at the Aumakua Kava Lounge Wednesday, June 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to aumakuakava.com or call 808-793-3232.

Keyboardist Mark Johnstone and friends entertain Sunday at Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar.

Jazz quartet, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone performs with three others at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Johnstone joins Marcus Johnson on bass, Howie Rentzer on drums, and Xaden Nishimitsu on trumpet. No cover charge.

MĀʻALAEA

A Michael Jackson tribute takes place at da Maui Playground Thursday.

Michael Jackson Tribute, Thursday

“The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute – Who’s Bad” performs at da Playground Maui Thursday, June 16, at 8 p.m. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, June 16, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiians weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to make your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place Friday, June 10, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

The Naor Project with Tempa Singer and Willy Wainwright perform at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday.

Naor Project, Saturday

The Naor Project with Tempa Singer and Willy Wainwright perform at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday, June 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Natalie Nicole, Luana Lounge

Singer/guitarist Natalie Nicole performs at Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, June 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. She sings soulful acoustic music. For more information, call 808-875-4100 or inquire at [email protected]

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit perform at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, June 19, at 6 p.m. They play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com .

Island Soul, Mulligans

Island Soul entertains at Mulligans On The Blue on Sunset Sunday, June 19, with dancing from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The five-piece band features a soulful, rock, funky flair. Check by going to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Polynesian show, Tuesday

The Hawaiian hula as well as other dances of Polynesia will be performed in the lower level performance area at The Shops At Wailea Tuesday, June 21, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

