Newly renovated community center, DMVL in Pukalani opens with blessing

June 16, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
* Updated June 15, 7:48 PM
PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden
Newly renovated Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center and Pukalani Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing Office opened Wednesday with a blessing, a news release said.

Mayor Michael Victorino praised the work, adding that Upcountry residents will benefit from the new features.

 “Upcountry residents can now enjoy an improved community center for celebrations, and the remodeled, more spacious, DMV office with better service — close to home,” Victorino said in the release.

The DMVL office reopened immediately after the blessing. It is located on the community center’s bottom floor. Its office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Work on the Hannibal Tavares Community Center included replacement of deteriorated wood, structural repairs, asphalt shingle roofing and gutter replacement, and repainting of the center’s interior and exterior. The project also involved removing and replacing vinyl flooring, installing a fire alarm system and water-proofing second-story lanai areas.

The Pukalani DMVL office has been remodeled with some additional space for customer service. The project included technology upgrades and interior furnishing improvements.

