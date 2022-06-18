The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku to Waikapū (weekend work): Single lane and shoulder closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 3, S High Street and Golf Course Road, on Saturday, June 18, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

Olowalu: Right shoulder closure and lane shift on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 12.5 and 14.6, Pohaku Aeko Street and Luawai Street, on Wednesday, June 22 through Friday, June 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree pruning.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, June 21 through Thursday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping of center median.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Right lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 24.4 and 25.4, Kualapa Loop and Kaka Alaneo Drive, on Monday, June 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kīhei (24/7 modification, effective 5/17): Piilani Highway (Route 31) reduced to two lanes (one lane in each direction) between Kaonoulu Street and Piikea Avenue effective May 17 and Kulanihakoi Street at Piilani Highway restricted to right-in/right-out for Phase 1 of the Kihei Roundabout construction. More information available at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2022/05/13/pi%ca%bbilani-highway-closure-and-speed-limit-reduction/.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Shoulder closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 2.9, S High Street and Hobron Avenue, on Saturday, June 18 through Friday, June 24, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

Single lane and shoulder closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in both directions near mile marker 2, intersection of Kaahumanu Avenue and Kane Street, on Wednesday, June 22 through Friday, June 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadwork. Bike lane and sidewalk will be closed.

— Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) —

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wailuku (weekend/weekly work): Single lane and shoulder closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.4, Hana Highway and Perimeter Road, on Saturday, June 18 through Friday, June 24, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

Kahului to Haʻikū (weekend/weekly work): Single lane and shoulder closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 8.5, E Kaahumanu Avenue and Holomua Road, on Saturday, June 18 through Friday, June 24, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

Single lane and shoulder closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 0.2 and 8.4, E Kaahumanu Avenue and Holomua Road, on Wednesday, June 22 through Friday, June 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

Pāʻia: Alternating lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile markers 7.4 and 7.6, Kuau Beach Place and Aolani Place, on Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

Pāʻia (night work): Alternating lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile markers 7.7 and 7.9, Meha Place and Kaiae Lane, on Monday evening, June 20 through Friday morning, June 24, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for wastewater main replacement.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A) —

Kahului (weekend/weekly work): Shoulder closure on Haleakala Highway (Route 36A) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 0.5, Hana Highway and Keolani Place, on Saturday, June 18, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

—Kahekili Highway (Route 340) —

Wailuku (weekend/weekly work): Single lane and shoulder closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 1.1, Omilu Street and Waiehu Beach Road, on Sunday, June 19 through Friday, June 24, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

Wailuku (weekend work): Single lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 2, Waihee Valley Road and Waiehu Beach Road, on Saturday, June 18, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) —

Kahului (weekend work): Single lane closure on Kuihelani Highway (Route 380) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 3, Keolani Place and Hooheno Street, on Saturday, June 18, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) ——

Kahului (weekend/weekly work): Single lane and shoulder closure on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 2.6, W Kaahumanu Avenue and Waiehu Beach Road, on Saturday, June 18 through Friday, June 24, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului (weekend work): Single lane closure on Puunene Avenue (Route 3500) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 1.1, W Kaahumanu Avenue and Kuihelani Highway, on Saturday, June 18, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

Kahului: Left lane closure on Puunene Avenue (Route 3500) in the southbound direction near mile marker 1, intersection with Kuihelani Highway, on Monday, June 20 through Wednesday, June 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree pruning.

— Airport Access Road (Route 3800) —

Kahului (weekend work): Shoulder closure on Airport Access Road (Route 3800) in both directions between mile markers 0.6 and 1.3, Lauo Loop and Maui Marketplace Drive, on Saturday, June 18, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.