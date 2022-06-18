West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 81 to 88. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Juneteenth: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 81 to 88. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 69. North winds up to 15 mph.

Juneteenth: Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to 59 to 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 65 to 72 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Juneteenth: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to 60 to 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 88. East winds up to 25 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 67 to 73. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Juneteenth: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 88. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 58 at the visitor center to around 54 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows around 46 at the visitor center to around 42 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Juneteenth: Sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 55 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to 59 to 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 65 to 72 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Juneteenth: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to 60 to 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 65. Northeast winds up to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Juneteenth: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 78 to 88. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 61 to 72. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Juneteenth: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 77 to 87. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue through the next 7 days. Very typical late spring and early summer weather will prevail, with bands of showery low clouds moving through the islands at times. Showers will be most prevalent in windward areas, particularly at night and during the early morning hours, with a few showers reaching leeward areas from time to time.

Discussion

Currently at the surface, a 1029 mb high is centered around 1250 miles north-northeast of Honolulu, and is driving moderate trade winds across the island chain early this morning. Infrared satellite imagery shows mostly cloudy conditions over much of the Big Island and windward sections of the smaller islands, with partly cloudy skies in most leeward areas of the smaller islands. Radar imagery shows scattered to numerous showers moving into windward areas, with coverage the greatest over Maui and the Big Island, while very little shower activity is noted in leeward areas. Main short term focus revolves around rain chances and trade wind trends.

High pressure north-northeast of the state will build eastward and strengthen during the next several days as a weak front edges closer to the islands before stalling out around 600-700 miles northwest of Kauai early next week. This front will then gradually dissipate during the middle to latter part of next week as a new high builds eastward well to the north of the state. Moderate to at times locally breezy trade winds will prevail through the next 7 days with only minor fluctuations in strength.

As for the remaining weather details, very typical late spring / early summer weather will prevail, with bands of showery low clouds moving through the islands at times. Showers will be most prevalent in windward areas, particularly at night and during the early morning hours, with a few showers reaching leeward areas from time to time.

Aviation

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue to push patches of low clouds over the islands from the east, leading to periods of MVFR VIS/CIG over windward areas. AIRMET Sierra for mountain obscuration remains in place for the Big Island as well as for Maui, Molokai and Oahu. Expect conditions to improve along windward Big Island later today, while the rest of the state experiences continued windward clouds and SHRA. An upper low north of Kauai will continue to slightly destabilize the atmosphere and support a few heavy showers.

Marine

Moderate to locally strong trade winds will persist as high pressure remains anchored far northeast of the area. The Small Craft Advisory has been extended for the typically windier zones around Maui County and Big Island through tomorrow afternoon.

Expect small surf along north and west facing shores through mid week next week as the current northwest swell moves through the island chain and another slightly larger, northwest swell fills in late tonight into Sunday, before slowly subsiding Monday into Tuesday. The new long- period south- southwest swell will continue to fill in today, and peak late tonight into tomorrow. This swell will generate near average surf along south, and to a lesser extent west facing shores. A long period, south swell is anticipated to fill in late Monday, peak late Tuesday, then slowly subside into the second half of next week. This swell is expected to bring above average surf for south facing shores. Moderate to fresh trades will continue to generate rough, choppy surf along east facing shores.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Sunday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

