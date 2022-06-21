Maui News
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
MPD emergency preparedness training in Lahaina today and Thursday
A
A
A
Today and Thursday, June 23, 2022, from approximately 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., members of the Maui Police Department will be participating in an Emergency Preparedness Training on the Lahainaluna High School campus, a news release said.
Residents should expect to see an influx of emergency response vehicles and officers on the campus. As part of the training, loud noises may occur.
As a safety precaution, please avoid the specific training site.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Electric Seaglider Network For People And Freight Being Explored In Hawaii 2Maui Obituaries Week Ending June 19 2022 3King Kamehameha Celebration Returned To Lahaina With Colorful Parade 4Standup Comedian Jo Koy Returning To Maui For Three Shows In July 5Iwi Kupuna Found At West Maui Surf Spot Puamana Beach Park May Find Rest Soon 6Kukuiula Bridge In East Maui Reopened Today County Says