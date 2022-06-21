Today and Thursday, June 23, 2022, from approximately 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., members of the Maui Police Department will be participating in an Emergency Preparedness Training on the Lahainaluna High School campus, a news release said.

Residents should expect to see an influx of emergency response vehicles and officers on the campus. As part of the training, loud noises may occur.

As a safety precaution, please avoid the specific training site.