Two small brush fires along Haleakalā Highway quickly put out Wednesday morning
On Wednesday morning, Maui fire-fighting crews quickly extinguished two small simultaneous brush fires along Haleakalā Highway on the south bound (mauka) side, according to a news release from the County of Maui Department of Fire & Public Safety.
The fire department report said the alarm was received at 6:10 a.m., with winds of 10 to 15 mph, and by 8:03 a.m. the fires were out.
There was an approximately 750-square-foot fire at Firebreak Road and an approximately 2,000-square-foot fire at Keahua Road.
The report did not include a cause of the fires. No damage was reported.
