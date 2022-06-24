Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 4-6

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 01:02 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 07:20 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 10:43 PM HST. Low -0.2 feet 05:47 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:34 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Low surf will occur along all shores through the day. South facing shore surf will stay steady through Saturday with a new long period south swell forecast to arrive Sunday. This swell will peak early work week south shore surf to or above head high through the middle of next week. A small, low period northeast swell will pass through the islands from late Saturday into Monday and provide a small boost to early week north and east facing shore surf.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.