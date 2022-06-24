Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 24, 2022

June 24, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 01:02 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.2 feet 07:20 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 10:43 PM HST.




Low -0.2 feet 05:47 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 01:34 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Low surf will occur along all shores through the day. South facing shore surf will stay steady through Saturday with a new long period south swell forecast to arrive Sunday. This swell will peak early work week south shore surf to or above head high through the middle of next week. A small, low period northeast swell will pass through the islands from late Saturday into Monday and provide a small boost to early week north and east facing shore surf. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

      Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
      
 
  
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Hawaiʻi Minimum Wage Hike And Tax Refund Bills Signed Into Law  2Mauis Maliko Bay Makes National Top 10 Beach List For High Bacteria Count  3Maui Police Seek Public Help To Find Missing Person Kainalu Higbee  4Police Arrest Man 54 In Connection With Kula Murder  5Upcountry W Maui To Be Placed Under Water Shortage Restrictions Starting Thursday  6Live Skunk Captured In Honolulu Harbor Ship Heading To Kahului Harbor