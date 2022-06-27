Maui News
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
MFD to hold live fire training June 30 to July 13 near Maui Tropical Plantation
A
A
A
The Maui Fire Department will be conducting live fire training June 30 through July 13, with the exception of weekends and holidays, near Maui Tropical Plantation in Waikapū, an announcement said.
This training will be conducted on Waiale 905 property in an area just east of the Maui Tropical Plantation.
Smoke associated with this training will be visible in the area during the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on these days.
Various MFD resources will be onsite to assure proper management and safety during trainings.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Film Premieres Shine Over 5 Nights At Maui Film Festivals Stardust Cinema 2Upcountry W Maui To Be Placed Under Water Shortage Restrictions Starting Thursday 3Road Closure Alert For Mill Street In Wailuku 4White Hawaiian Coming To Proarts Highlights Many Talents Of Mauis Eric Gilliom 5Maui Nonprofit Receives 180000 Grant For Holistic Approach To Addiction Recovery 6Maui Obituaries Week Ending June 26 2022