The Maui Fire Department will be conducting live fire training June 30 through July 13, with the exception of weekends and holidays, near Maui Tropical Plantation in Waikapū, an announcement said.

This training will be conducted on Waiale 905 property in an area just east of the Maui Tropical Plantation.

Smoke associated with this training will be visible in the area during the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on these days.

Various MFD resources will be onsite to assure proper management and safety during trainings.