West Maui Greenway community meeting to be held virtually June 29

June 27, 2022, 6:11 AM HST
* Updated June 16, 10:13 AM
The West Maui Greenway is a proposed 25-mile multiuse trail to connect Ukumeham and Lipoa Point through Lahaina.

The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization will host its third virtual community meeting about the proposed 25-mile West Maui Greenway on Wednesday, June 29 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The vision of the multi-use trail is to connect Ukumehame and Lipoa Point, passing through multiple community destinations and downtown Lahaina along the way.

Discussion at the virtual meeting will include route alignment, potential design features for the greenway and strategies for operations and maintenance.

There will be a report on what the planning organization has heard from community members so far, and what was learned during the route evaluation process.

The next steps for the project will be outlined.

Meeting participants will have a chance to ask questions and provide feedback on the route alignment and potential design features for the greenway.

Register for the Zoom meeting at: bit.ly/WestMauiGreenway3.

To learn more about the project and share your comments, please visit the project website at westmauigreenway.altago.site.

