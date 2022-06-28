Listen to this Article 1 minute

PC: MFD An early afternoon half-acre brush fire in Wailuku was fueled by trade winds. PC: MFD

Hot temperatures and gusty trade winds fueled an early afternoon Wailuku brush fire in Piʻihana Road area, according to Maui Fire Department.

No damages or injuries occurred with the half-acre fire, which was reported at 12:49 p.m. today and under control by 2 p.m.

Mop up was continuing in the late afternoon, the news release said.

The brush was spread by strong trade winds, according to the report.

Engine 1, Engine 10 and Tanker 10 were supported by Air 1 in making water drops in less accessible areas.

Cause of the fire was undetermined.