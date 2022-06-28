Maui News

Waves of Hope program aims to help Maui County residents fighting cancer

June 28, 2022, 7:00 AM HST
* Updated June 27, 3:20 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: Manaʻolana Pink Paddlers website

Launched by a Maui-based paddling group of cancer survivors and allies, Nā ‘Ale O Mana‘olana (Waves of Hope) program wants to help fund alternative cancer treatments and complementary care for Maui County residents actively dealing with cancer.

Naturopathic medicine, herbal remedies, massage and acupuncture are some examples of care that’s covered, according to a news release. Also, the program helps patients cover copays for doctor visits, treatments, tests and expensive prescription drugs.

In order to qualify for funding, a cancer patient must need financial assistance, be a permanent Maui County resident, 18 years old or older and be diagnosed with cancer by a qualified medical doctor. Scholarship maximum is $500 and payments are made directly to health providers and not patients.

The program was started by Mana’olana Pink Paddlers, a nonprofit organization based in Kihei that was founded by breast cancer survivors. It’s the state’s only paddling club dedicated to helping cancer patients and survivors regain health after the grueling effects of cancer treatments, the release said.

Waves of Hope began when the group won $14,000 from 100 Women Who Care in 2019. In 2020, the group received a $10,000 donation from Uʻilani Fund. Since then, the program has received grants from the Atherton Family Foundation and Laurence H. Dorcy Hawaiian Foundation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Thanks to all of this support, we are able to reach out to Molokai and Lanai cancer patients as well as Maui,” Mary Dungans, Manaʻolana president said in the release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applications must be filled out online, and are reviewed by a committee of dedicated healthcare professionals.

Although Mana’olana does not want anyone to be denied financial assistance, they have limits on the number of patients they can assist. 

For more information about the group and the program, visit Manaʻolana on its website.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Teen Boy Falls 80 Feet Off North Shore Cliff Into Ocean Transported To Maui Memorial 2Owners Give Lahaina Crossroads Tenants More Time Protesters Decry Housing Woes 3Maui Obituaries Week Ending June 26 2022 4Gov Ige Unveils Veto List Including Renewable Energy Bill That Could Jeopardize Lanaʻi Project 5Kula Forest Reserve Remains Closed With Conditions Still Unsafe From December Storm 6California Man Drowns While Snorkeling At Black Rock In Kaʻanapali