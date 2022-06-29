The Maui County Planning Department announced today that new rates and fees will take effect on July 1, 2022, with Maui County’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

The fee schedule can be found online at https://www.mauicounty.gov/1315/Development-Permits-Applications-Reviews.

The new fee schedule for the Planning Department is based upon a cost-recovery study performed by Matrix Consulting Group. The Planning Department hired Matrix to help develop a fee structure based on the actual cost of processing each type of permit administered by the department.

The new fees approach 40% cost recovery and are based on costs of staff salaries, department overhead and administrative support. Currently, the department recovers only 17% of the cost of processing permits. Plans call for more cost recovery fees to be phased in with future Maui County budgets.

All permit fees relating to the Special Management Area and Shoreline Area are deposited in the Special Management Area Revolving Fund, while all other fees are deposited in the general fund.