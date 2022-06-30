Maui News

Takakura sworn in as new Deputy Director at Maui Department of Planning

June 30, 2022
Jacky Takakura is sworn into office as deputy director of the Maui County Department of Planning this morning in the Mayor’s Conference Room in Wailuku. Looking on are Mayor Michael Victorino and members of Takakura’s family. PC: County of Maui

Maui’s Jacky Takakura was sworn into office on Wednesday as deputy director of the Department of Planning, County officials announced. She succeeds Jordan Hart, who has moved to chief of the department’s Zoning Administration & Enforcement Division.

“Jacky Takakura brings a wealth of experience to help lead the Department of Planning. She has long been a strong member of our administration’s team,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in a press release. “Mahalo to Jordan Hart for his service as deputy director and I’m sure he will have continued success as chief of Zoning Administration and Enforcement.”

Before joining Maui County in 1998, Takakura worked for Ernst & Young Telecommunications Consulting and taught English in Japan. She began her career at the Department of Water Supply in 1998. Later, she transferred to the Department of Planning from 2014 to 2017 and returned to the Department of Water Supply for a year. In 2019, she rejoined the Planning Department as Administrative Planning Officer in the Zoning Administration & Enforcement Division.

Takakura grew up in Kahului and graduated from Baldwin High School. She earned her bachelor’s degrees in business administration and Japanese language and literature from the University of Washington. In December of 2021, she earned a Professional Certificate in Urban & Regional Planning from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

“I am honored and humbled to be part of Mayor Victorino’s team, and I hope to help out in whatever way I can,” she said.

Jacky Takakura signs official documents this morning after taking the oath of office as deputy director of the Maui County Department of Planning. PC: County of Maui

