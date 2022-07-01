PC: Office of Gov. David Ige.

Governor David Ige has ordered the lowering of flags as a mark of respect, acknowledging the passing of the late Richard “Dickie” Sung Hong Wong.

Wong served in the State House of Representatives for eight years before being elected to the State Senate in 1974. He became Senate President in 1979, a position he held longer than any Hawaiʻi state senator. Wong retired from public service in 1992 and was appointed chairman of the Bishop Estate’s Board of Trustees, where he served until his resignation in 1999.

Flags of the United States and State of Hawaiʻi will be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard, from sunrise to sunset on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Wong died on May 20, 2022, at the age of 88. He is survived by his six children, as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends.