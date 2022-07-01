Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 01, 2022

July 1, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:06 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:44 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 11:41 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 03:13 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:39 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 05:16 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current diminishing south swell will fade through the day. Only a medium period background south or southeast swell is expected into next week. Fresh to locally strong trades will produce elevated trade wind waves and, with an underlying short period swell, will create rough conditions as this elevated choppy surf impacts many eastern facing shores. No significant swell from any distant source is expected the next several days. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




