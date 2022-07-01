Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 5-7 5-7 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:06 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:44 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:41 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 03:13 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:39 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:16 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current diminishing south swell will fade through the day. Only a medium period background south or southeast swell is expected into next week. Fresh to locally strong trades will produce elevated trade wind waves and, with an underlying short period swell, will create rough conditions as this elevated choppy surf impacts many eastern facing shores. No significant swell from any distant source is expected the next several days.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.