Maui Surf Forecast for July 01, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current diminishing south swell will fade through the day. Only a medium period background south or southeast swell is expected into next week. Fresh to locally strong trades will produce elevated trade wind waves and, with an underlying short period swell, will create rough conditions as this elevated choppy surf impacts many eastern facing shores. No significant swell from any distant source is expected the next several days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com