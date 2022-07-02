Tylun Pang. PC: family photo.

The family of late Maui chef Tylun Pang announced a celebration of life and memorial service, planned for Saturday, July 9, 2022 in Kahului.

Pang, who spent the last 25 years as the Executive at The Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui, died on May 6, 2022 at the age of 65.

He was known as “Tim” by his Pang ʻOhana and was a “cherished and loved son, husband, father, papa, brother, friend, mentor, and beloved chef,” according to a memorial announcement.

Pang was born July 10, 1956 on Oʻahu, and is pre-deceased by his parents Mildred “Mili” Pang and Yun Yung Pang. After graduating from McKinley High School, he continued his passion for culinary arts, working on Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, in California, and on Maui.

During his time at the Fairmont Kea Lani Resort, he executed the debut of KŌ Restaurant.

“Widely recognized as everyone’s favorite chef, especially to the generations of chefs he mentored during his 35-plus years working in Maui kitchens, Chef Pang’s passing is a huge loss,” said event organizers of the recent Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair.

To honor his legacy, the Maui County Farm Bureau renamed its Fan-Favorite Award to the Chef Tylun Pang Fan-Favorite Award this year.

“The naming recognizes the tremendous impact Chef Pang has had on so many of Maui’s important chefs, from Perry Bateman at Mama’s Fish House, to Isaac Bancaco at Pacific’o on the Beach in Lahaina, to Kyle Kawakami of Maui Fresh Streatery, and most especially, to the numerous chefs, cooks, and culinary employees he worked and laughed with everyday at the hotel,” organizers said in a press release in May.

“Tylun poured his heart and soul into his work and family. Everyone always admired his passion and creativity of his art. He was an excellent fisherman, doting husband, proud father, distinguished chef, and the most loving papa,” according to a family announcement.

Pang is survived by: his wife, Mary-Jo; son, Timothy; (step) daughters, Malia, Moani, and Mikiʻala; hānai son, Ryan; grandchildren, Slayder, and Kealia; sisters, Jody (Robert) Domingo, Ani Pang, Tami (Raymond) Orozco, and Mari (Dennis) Chan; nephew, Kealoha (Claire) Domingo; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 9, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kahului, located at 1300 Maui Lani Parkway. Family visitation is from 8:30 to 9 a.m.; Public visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m.; and service begins at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow.