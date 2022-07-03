Concerts July 5, 10, 12 & 13 – Makawao, Mākena and Lahaina

Arizona-based professor Jiji.

Three classical guitar virtuosos, New York-based musician Ben Verdery, Arizona-based professor Jiji, and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-nominated musician Ian O’Sullivan from Oʻahu, will team for a concert on July 5 at 7 p.m. at the Makawao Union Church, performing solo, in duos, and as a trio.

The program will include music by Nicolo Paganini and an arrangement for trio by O’Sullivan of Peter Moon’s classic “Guava Jam.”

Verdery will play arrangements of songs by Buffy Sainte-Marie, and South Korea-born Jiji will play original pieces and an arrangement of a sacred work by 16th century Italian nun Claudia Sessa.

A member of the Grammy-nominate musical collective Wild Up, The Washington Post included Jiji in an article on “21 composers and performers who sound like tomorrow.”

New York-based musician Ben Verdery

On July 10 at 2 p.m. at the Makawao Union Church, a concert will feature solo guitarists Alex Lew, Andrew Hull, and Alicia Castillo; the violin-and-guitar duo Meghandiego and the voice-and-guitar duo Olson/De Cari Duo.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Donations accepted at the door for both concerts will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, Makawao Clubhouse.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition, free student concerts will be held on July 12 at 7 p.m. at the Lahaina Jodo Mission, and on July 13 at 7 p.m. at the Keawala’i Congregational Church in Mākena.

The program will include the world premier of Verdery’s arrangement of the classic Fleetwood Mac song, “Lay It All Down,” for 17 guitarists, violin and koto.

For a weekly listing of Maui music and other events, go to Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, June 30-July 6 and click here.