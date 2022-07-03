Maui News

Maui Job Openings: Featured Positions from June 28 – July 4

July 3, 2022, 8:18 AM HST
Maui Now’s featured jobs from June 28 to July 4, 2022. Add your job listing.

Guest Service Agent, Hawaiian Airlines

* Receive a $3,500 sign-on bonus after completing training for the Airport Guest Service Agent – Kahului position

Description: Our Guest Services Agents provide our guests with an authentic Hawaiian hospitality experience working at the ticket counter and at the gate. Our best Guest Service Agents possess exceptional communication skills, thrive in a fastpaced environment and are willing to lend a helping hand.

APPLY NOW

MAKANA Market + Cafe Attendant, Fairmont Kea Lani – Maui

Description: Providing Inspired Food & Beverage to highlight the destination we represent is one of our passions. As a Makana Market Attendant, you will be a hospitality ambassador that will connect our guests to the delectable cuisine inspired by our diverse culture and island home. The care you pour into crafting beverages in our market, along with your attention to detail, and thoughtful service will help us showcase our passion and accomplish our mission of turning moments into memories.

APPLY NOW

Director of Education and Professional Development, Realtors Association of Maui

Description: This position manages a comprehensive education program for members that includes required licensee continuing education, technology, and personal and professional development. The focus of the position is meeting member needs with consideration for expansion of revenue streams for the association.

Learn More

Property Care Coordinator, Private Paradise Villas

Description: The Property Care Coordinator will assist and take daily direction from our Property Care team and help coordinate the maintenance, repairs, inventory and all interior/exterior details of a boutique collection of ultra-lux 5-star vacation residences within exclusive and award-winning resorts, such as Wailea Beach Villas, Andaz Wailea, and Makena Surf.

Learn More

Foundation Fundraiser, Ai Pono Hawaii

Description: Fundraisers organize events and campaigns to raise money and other kinds of donations for an organization. They also may design promotional materials and increase awareness of an organization’s work, goals, and financial needs.

Learn More

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

