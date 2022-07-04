Bendon Family Foundation donates $100,000 to Ka Lima O Maui
The Bendon Family Foundation has awarded Ka Lima O Maui a $100,000 grant to help build a staff and client sensory garden and a new commercial shredding program to expand work and training opportunities for people with disabilities.
A fenced-in sensory garden will provide safety, security and tranquility for Ka Lima clients and staff.
A commercial-grade shredder will allow Ka Lima to expand its shredding operation and greatly expand more work and training opportunities for Ka Lima O Maui workers.
“We are stunned by the incredible support and generosity of the Bendon Family Foundation,” said Ka Lima O Maui’s Executive Director J D Wyatt. “This gift will assist Ka Lima O Maui in providing meaningful programs for persons with disabilities on Maui.”
Ka Lima O Maui, founded in 1955, is Maui’s largest employer for the disabled, according to the nonprofit.