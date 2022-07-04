Maui News
Wailuku dojo holding public self-defense workshop for adults and teenagers
Maui Ki-Aikido is holding a special, public self-defense workshop for adults and teenagers on Friday, July 8, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at its dojo at 194 S. Market St. in Wailuku.
Participants will learn fundamentals of awareness, staying calm and simple self-defense techniques.
The cost is $10, and no reservations are necessary. Please arrive by 6 p.m. to sign in. Wear comfortable, loose clothing and slippers. For more information, call 808-357-5172.
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.
