Maui Ki-Akido dojo in Wailuku. Photo Courtesy

Maui Ki-Aikido is holding a special, public self-defense workshop for adults and teenagers on Friday, July 8, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at its dojo at 194 S. Market St. in Wailuku.

Participants will learn fundamentals of awareness, staying calm and simple self-defense techniques.

The cost is $10, and no reservations are necessary. Please arrive by 6 p.m. to sign in. Wear comfortable, loose clothing and slippers. For more information, call 808-357-5172.