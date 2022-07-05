Maui News
Firefighters respond to nine fireworks related incidents over the Fourth of July holiday
The Maui Fire Department responded to nine incidents over the Fourth of July holiday which appear to be fireworks related, department officials said.
The majority of these incidents involved the discarding of spent fireworks in rubbish bins.
All of these fires were quickly knocked down and extinguished, according to department reports.
The Fire Department issued a reminder that everyone should remain extra cautious when discarding spent fireworks.
“It is a good practice to fully immerse and soak spent fireworks in a container of water prior to discarding,” department officials said.
Comments
