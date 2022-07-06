Pukalani Terrace Center, in partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs, is launching an inaugural back-to-school drive for Upcountry keiki now through July 16.

There are donation bins for school supplies at these businesses at the center: Ace Hardware, Kaleis Lunchbox, Subway and the Bank of Hawaiʻi Pukalani Branch.

The Pukalani Center also is hosting a celebration on July 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Foodland. The community is invited to enjoy giveaways, live music, keiki hula, and free food and drinks. Prizes include a filled backpack for your child and Kula Country Farms gift cards. The grand prize is a two-night stay at Maui Coast Hotel.

Sandy Yamada, Property Manager of Pukalani Town Center, said: “We encourage the community to come out and make a difference this school season.”