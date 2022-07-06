Maui News

Pukalani Terrace Center launching back-to-school drive and hosting a celebration

July 6, 2022, 11:07 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Pukalani Terrace Center, in partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs, is launching an inaugural back-to-school drive for Upcountry keiki now through July 16.

There are donation bins for school supplies at these businesses at the center: Ace Hardware, Kaleis Lunchbox, Subway and the Bank of Hawaiʻi Pukalani Branch.  

The Pukalani Center also is hosting a celebration on July 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Foodland. The community is invited to enjoy giveaways, live music, keiki hula, and free food and drinks. Prizes include a filled backpack for your child and Kula Country Farms gift cards. The grand prize is a two-night stay at Maui Coast Hotel.

Sandy Yamada, Property Manager of Pukalani Town Center, said: “We encourage the community to come out and make a difference this school season.”

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Now Survey 71 Affected By Residential Rental Prices Spiking 93 Concerned With Increase In Violent And Property Crimes 2Former Hawaiʻi Senator J Kalani English Sentenced To 40 Months In Federal Prison 3A Mysterious Death In Paʻia What Happened To Mana Foods Baker John Palicki 4President Biden Awards Medal Of Honor To Two Vietnam War Soldiers From Hawaiʻi 5Firefighters Respond To Nine Fireworks Related Incidents Over The Fourth Of July Holiday 6Maui County Establishes Its Own Department Of Agriculture