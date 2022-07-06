Hawaiian Electric will be seeking proposals as part of a competitive bidding process for a wide array of renewable energy and capacity resources on Maui that includes wind, solar, biomass and biofuels. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

Hawaiian Electric will share and address community input about the third stage of renewable energy projects on Maui during a virtual community meeting on July 14, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The community input stems from the draft request for proposals. It is part of the ongoing efforts of Hawaiian Electric to replace fossil-fuel generation on Maui.

Participants can join the meeting via Microsoft Teams at hawaiianelectric.com/communitymeetings, Hawaiian Electric’s Facebook page, or tune in to Akakū channel 54.

The meeting will be recorded. Participants are encouraged to ask questions and provide feedback during the meeting. Questions can be sent in advance to [email protected].

In May, Hawaiian Electric submitted the draft request for proposals (RFP) for projects that provide at least 180 gigawatt hours annually of renewable dispatchable energy and at least 40 megawatts of renewable firm capacity on Maui.

The company also hosted a previous Maui community meeting to review and collect community comments on the draft RFP. This meeting can be viewed at hawaiianelectric.com/communitymeetings.

Once the draft is approved by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), the company will seek proposals as part of a competitive bidding process for a wide array of renewable energy and capacity resources on Maui that includes wind, solar, biomass and biofuels. Standalone energy storage proposals also will be accepted.

This draft RFP is the first to procure firm renewable capacity to broaden and ensure Maui has a diverse future mix of generation resources. Unlike variable renewables, such as solar and wind, firm renewable energy is available on-demand at all times.

In 2018, Hawaiian Electric began the first phase of Hawai‘i’s largest procurement for renewable energy resources to meet the state’s 100% renewable portfolio standard requirement. The second phase of procurement started in 2019 and was among the largest single renewable energy procurements undertaken by a US utility, according to a Hawaiian Electric news release.

From those first two phases of RFPs, more than 400 megawatts of variable renewable energy and roughly 2 gigawatt hours per year of energy storage are in development and expected to be in service by 2024 on Maui and O‘ahu.

Upon approval from the PUC, this third stage of renewable energy procurement will be open to bids from energy developers locally and globally. Pending approval by the PUC, the first projects are expected to come online no later than the end of 2027.