The US Postal Service is hosting virtual and in-person job fairs for openings on Maui. Photo Courtesy: USPS

The US Postal Service is launching twice-monthly virtual job fairs that will feature a local postal hiring specialist who will provide information about local job openings, answer questions about those jobs, and offer step-by-step guidance on how to apply for those positions.

“These virtual job fairs will provide an easy way for anyone interested in a postal career to join the USPS work force,” said USPS Human Resource Specialist Suzanne Kalama. “We understand that not everyone has the flexibility in their schedules to attend one of our in-person job fairs.”

The sessions will be informal, providing potential applicants with a quick and simple way to get the information they need in order to take the first steps towards a postal career.

The first USPS Hawaiʻi virtual job fair will be on July 12, from 9 to 10 a.m. These virtual sessions will repeat at the same time every other Tuesday through Nov. 15.

Interested participants can click this USPS Jobs Talk Story Session link to register to attend a session.

“Our job fair talk story sessions will be 60 minutes long, but potential applicants can sign in and then sign off as soon as they get the information they need,” Kalama said. “A 30-minute investment of their time could result in a 30-year career.”

In addition to the virtual, talk-story sessions, USPS will be hosting in-person job fairs in July and August at the below Maui Post Offices. Those unable to attend either the in-person or virtual job fairs can apply for postal jobs online at www.usps.com/careers.

July 13 – Kahului Post Office – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 14 – Pukalani Post Office – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug 10 – Pukalani Post Office – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug 11 – Kahului Post Office – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“USPS jobs in Hawaiʻi provide great opportunities for anyone seeking a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with good pay,” Kalama said.

In the USPS Delivering for America plan, the postal service is modernizing and continually adapting to the changing needs of its customers. Motivated, dedicated people are needed for the modernization effort.