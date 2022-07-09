A 46-year-old Kīhei man died after being transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in a crash on Kuikahi Drive in Wailuku Friday night.

The collision was reported at around 5:22 p.m. on Friday, July 8, on Kuikahi Drive at the Laa Street intersection.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that the 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle the man was operating, was traveling eastbound on Kuikahi Drive at a high rate of speed. The operator lost control of motorcycle, fell over, and slid on the roadway. He collided into a 2021 Tesla sedan that was stopped for traffic in the center median waiting to enter the westbound lane of Kuikahi Drive.

As a result of this collision, the operator of the motorcycle sustained critical life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s identity is currently being withheld for 24 hours to allow his family an opportunity to notify their extended family and friends.

The operator of the Tesla sedan, a 58-year-old Wailuku man, did not report any injuries.

Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The operator of the Tesla sedan was wearing his seatbelt, and airbags within the vehicle did not deploy.

Information gathered during the preliminary investigation leads Traffic Investigators to suspect that the speed of the motorcycle was a contributing factor to this collision.

The involvement of drugs and alcohol has yet to be determined as this investigation is ongoing.

This was Maui County’s 13th traffic fatality of 2022, compared to eight at the same time last year.