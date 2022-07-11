Maui News

Haʻikū Community Association presents virtual candidates forum, July 13

July 11, 2022, 9:03 AM HST
* Updated July 11, 10:04 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Haʻikū Community Association presents a virtual candidates forum on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Candidates for Maui Mayor, County Council seats that will be on the Aug. 13 Primary election ballot: Haʻikū-Pāʻia, Upcountry, Kahului and South Maui, as well those running for the state House and Senate seats representing the Haʻikū-to Hāna area will be answering questions about issues facing the community.

Due to the large number of candidates, questions from the audience will not be used, but questions posted on FB live will be collected and used for the Association’s October in-person candidate forum before the Nov. 8 General Election.

The forum will be streamed live on the Haʻikū Community Association Facebook page, shown on Akakū Channel 54 and the Akakū App.

A link to the livestream is also posted on the association website at www.haikumaui.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Association urges all residents to register and vote in the primary election, as some races will be virtually decided in the August primary. Election ballots will be mailed to all registered voters and are expected to be received by July 26, 2022. For more information go to The state Office of Elections website.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The HCA will also host its monthly Community Workday at Giggle Hill Playground on Saturday, July 16 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are welcome to join in. Projects include painting, weeding, raking and swing replacement.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Purchased Eight Years Ago For 9 Million Hana Ranch Hits The Market For 75 Million 2Speed Suspected In Wailuku Motorcycle Crash That Claimed The Life Of A Kihei Man 3Bill Becomes Law Establishing New Department Of Law Enforcement 4Bills Help Address The Physician Workforce Shortage Especially On The Neighbor Islands 5Mayor Victorino And Sen Schatz Meet With Dot To Discuss Honoapiʻilani Realignment 6Maui Obituaries Week Ending July 10 2022