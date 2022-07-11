The Haʻikū Community Association presents a virtual candidates forum on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Candidates for Maui Mayor, County Council seats that will be on the Aug. 13 Primary election ballot: Haʻikū-Pāʻia, Upcountry, Kahului and South Maui, as well those running for the state House and Senate seats representing the Haʻikū-to Hāna area will be answering questions about issues facing the community.

Due to the large number of candidates, questions from the audience will not be used, but questions posted on FB live will be collected and used for the Association’s October in-person candidate forum before the Nov. 8 General Election.

The forum will be streamed live on the Haʻikū Community Association Facebook page, shown on Akakū Channel 54 and the Akakū App.

A link to the livestream is also posted on the association website at www.haikumaui.org.

The Association urges all residents to register and vote in the primary election, as some races will be virtually decided in the August primary. Election ballots will be mailed to all registered voters and are expected to be received by July 26, 2022. For more information go to The state Office of Elections website.

The HCA will also host its monthly Community Workday at Giggle Hill Playground on Saturday, July 16 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are welcome to join in. Projects include painting, weeding, raking and swing replacement.