Maui nonprofit KAʻEHU is getting the help of Jean-Michel Cousteau and the Ocean Futures Society to help fundraise for restoration of Kaʻehu Bay.

The goal of KAʻEHU is to restore the land and perpetuate traditional Hawaiian culture using a community-based, inclusive, family-oriented approach to environmental stewardship and sustainable agriculture.

Jean-Michel Cousteau and OFS will work with KAʻEHU staff and a team of scientists over the next three years to help restore the coral reefs, marine life, shoreline and coastal wetlands of the area.

The team conducted its first site visit on July 10, and will return on July 17 for a future visit.

During their stay, Jean-Michel Cousteau & Ocean Futures Society will be surveying and assessing Kaʻehu Bay, filming and documenting the site visit, and meeting with youth, families and community members to talk about climate change and the importance of protecting our oceans.

Mālama ‘Ae Kai (Coastal Caretakers), a project created by KAʻEHU and Jean-Michel Cousteau and OFS, will be “Integrating Traditional Hawaiian Stewardship Practices and Modern Scientific Approaches to climate change and shoreline restoration.”

Also happening in the next week is KAʻEHUʻs 1st Annual Sailing for Sustainability fundraising event.

Participants will enjoy a sunset on the ocean sailing aboard a 65 ft. sailing catamaran. The fundraiser for KAʻEHU and the Mālama ‘Ae Kai Program takes place Thursday, July 14 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy locally and culturally inspired appetizers, live music, and a premium bar while taking in the unobstructed views of Kahoʻolawe and Lānaʻi. Limited space is available.

Go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/sailing-for-sustainability-tickets-344254553637 to purchase tickets.