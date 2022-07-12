Matthew Bachman. PC: Habitat for Humanity Maui

Habitat for Humanity Maui named Matthew Bachman as its new Executive Director beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

Bachman will be replacing Sherri K. Dodson who has led the organization for nearly 20 years. Dodson will be stepping down at the end of 2022, and has accepted a new role leading their Homeownership Education and Counseling program.

Bachman joined Habitat for Humanity Maui in 2019 as their Family Services Director, managing the organization’s housing programs and helping residents become successful homeowners. Prior to Habitat for Humanity Maui, he worked as an attorney for foster care youth in Florida.

“Our board did an extensive search for the next Executive Director and feel confident that Matthew will lead the organization with success”, said Habitat for Humanity Maui’s Board Chairman, Joanne Stevenson.

Bachman will immediately serve as the organization’s Deputy Director as he transitions into his new role.

“I look forward to continuing the great legacy, already established by Habitat for Humanity Maui, to help create affordable housing opportunities for all of Maui County,” said Bachman.

Habitat for Humanity Maui has built and renovated over 200 homes in Maui County helping hundreds of people in the local community. Their housing programs offer underserved families access to safe and stable housing.

To learn more, visit www.habitat-maui.org.