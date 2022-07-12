Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 12, 2022

July 12, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
3-5
4-6
5-7
5-7 




South Facing
5-7
6-8
7-10
7-10 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 06:49 AM HST.




High 3.0 feet 02:37 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:21 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:05 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny until 12 PM, then cloudy.

                            Showers. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 07:36 AM HST.




High 3.1 feet 03:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will be on the increase over the next day or so as a long-period south swell arrives, potentially reaching High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels Wednesday. Surf heights may briefly ease a little Thursday, but a powerful long-period south swell will arrive late in the week, extending through the weekend. Peak surf heights with this second swell will easily reach High Surf Advisory criteria of 10 foot faces, with potential for surf to reach High Surf Warning levels of 15 foot faces. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated and rough through the week, especially as the winds ramp up through the midweek period, and again this weekend. Swells generated by tropical cyclone Darby will probably be biggest along east facing shores of the Big Island, where a High Surf Advisory may be required this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting W less than 5mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
