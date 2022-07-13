Maui Business

Hawaiian Airlines to suspend Honolulu to Orlando route a year after its launch

By Wendy Osher
 July 13, 2022, 11:38 AM HST
Hawaiian Airlines is suspending its direct flights to Orlando, after a year of serving the Central Florida market.

“This is a result of re-aligning our network to better meet strong demand in North America and the resurgence of international travel,” said Marissa Villegas, Senior Specialist, External Communications on behalf of the airline.

The airline’s last scheduled departure from Orlando will be on Sept. 7, and the final return flight is set for Sept. 8, and airline spokesperson tells Maui Now.

Hawaiian Airlines advised that guests booked on Orlando flights beyond those dates will receive full refunds. 

“We are grateful for the support from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority and the residents of Central Florida who warmly welcomed us,” said Villegas in an email communication.

Hawaiian celebrated the start of its inaugural service on March 11, 2021 with twice-weekly nonstop flights from Honolulu to Orlando. The carrier then increased service between Hawai‘i and Florida to three weekly flights from June 1 through Aug. 10 to meet summer demand.  

Hawaiian Airlines launched direct service between Honolulu and Orlando on March 11, 2021. PC: Hawaiian Airlines
Prior to the start of Hawaiian’s service, Orlando was one of the largest US travel markets to the Hawaiian Islands without nonstop flights.

The Orlando flight was Hawaiian’s third Eastern gateway city – along with New York (JFK) and Boston (BOS).

The airline was using Hawaiian’s A330, for the Florida route, which has 18 First Class, 68 Extra Comfort, and 192 Main Cabin seats.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team.
Read Full Bio
