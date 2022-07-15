Kainani Kahaunaele. and McKenna Maduli at the 44th Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. PC: file 2021 courtesy HARA

After a two-year hiatus, the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards is back in front of a live audience to celebrate the best in Hawaiʻi’s recording industry. A list of the 20222 finalists is posted here.

The Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts and The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement present the 45th Annual event on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Sheraton Waikīkī.

“Mele has always played an important role in Hawaiian culture, initially used to record legends, history, and people,” said HARA’s Board of Governors. “Although Hawaiʻi’s music has evolved over time, it continues to play an essential role in perpetuating Hawaiian culture, celebrating where we come from, and connecting us directly to the words and minds of our kūpuna. The Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts honors this tradition and the talented artists and musicians that have continued to preserve our culture, stories, and music for decades.”

Tickets are still available to enjoy over 22 live performances and enjoy a night of music with the finalists and winners in 34 awards categories including Album of the Year and various genres such as Jazz, Reggae, ‘Ukulele Album of the Year, and more.

In partnership with CNHA and their annual Native Hawaiian Convention also taking place at the Sheraton Waikīkī, the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards will feature a Pop-Up Mākeke shopping experience starting at 3:30 p.m. followed by the pre-show at 5:30 p.m. and the live telecast starting at 7 p.m. Encore airings of the awards show will also be available on July 23 at 6 p.m. on KGMB and July 24 at 2 p.m. on KHNL.

The public can support Hawai‘i’s recording industry and buy tickets at https://cvent.me/ka3Lb7.

Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards sponsors include: The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Kintetsu International Hawaii Company, Hilton Hawaiian Village, Outrigger Hotels and Resorts, The Queen’s Health System, Papa Ola Lokahi, Kamehameha Schools, Ala Moana Hotel, Halekulani, Hawaii News Now, Summit Media, and DTL.

