Maui Surf Forecast for July 15, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|7-10
|8-12
|East Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Numerous showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will be well above average this weekend. The initial forerunners of a new, large south swell will likely arrive later today or tonight. Surf produced by this swell is expected to peak on Saturday, with heights near the High Surf Warning threshold of 15 feet along south facing shores. This south swell will slowly subside from Sunday through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated and rough into early next week. Swell energy generated by Tropical Cyclone Darby is expected arrive tonight, and likely peaking on Saturday. This swell will mainly impact east facing shores of the Big Island, where a High Surf Advisory may be required on Saturday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE 20-25mph in the afternoon.
