Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 West Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 4-6 South Facing 4-6 4-6 7-10 8-12 East Facing 4-6 5-7 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 09:07 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 04:38 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 11:24 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:44 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:51 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 05:15 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will be well above average this weekend. The initial forerunners of a new, large south swell will likely arrive later today or tonight. Surf produced by this swell is expected to peak on Saturday, with heights near the High Surf Warning threshold of 15 feet along south facing shores. This south swell will slowly subside from Sunday through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated and rough into early next week. Swell energy generated by Tropical Cyclone Darby is expected arrive tonight, and likely peaking on Saturday. This swell will mainly impact east facing shores of the Big Island, where a High Surf Advisory may be required on Saturday.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE 20-25mph in the afternoon.