Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 15, 2022

July 15, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
4-6 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
7-10
8-12 




East Facing
4-6
5-7
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 09:07 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 04:38 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 11:24 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 03:44 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:51 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 05:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will be well above average this weekend. The initial forerunners of a new, large south swell will likely arrive later today or tonight. Surf produced by this swell is expected to peak on Saturday, with heights near the High Surf Warning threshold of 15 feet along south facing shores. This south swell will slowly subside from Sunday through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated and rough into early next week. Swell energy generated by Tropical Cyclone Darby is expected arrive tonight, and likely peaking on Saturday. This swell will mainly impact east facing shores of the Big Island, where a High Surf Advisory may be required on Saturday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
