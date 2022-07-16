Kīhei 4th Friday. PC: courtesy / event flyer

Kīheiʻs 4th Friday Town Party takes place on July 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka.

The public is invited to come play in Kīhei and enjoy free entertainment, purchase food from booths and trucks, explore art, crafts, and local shopping.

Free entertainment will be provided by Dale Kupua and the Maui 8 Track Players, featuring lots of dance music on the Main Stage. Averie-Arlie Asiu will perform in the Food Court, and, enjoy Maui’s Classic Cruisers on display near the Keiki Zone.

Free Evening Entertainment at K4F Main Stage 6-9 p.m.:

6-6:05 p.m. Intro by MC Kathy Collins

6:05-7:15 p.m. Dale Kapua

7:15-7:25 p.m. Announcements

7:25-8:55 p.m. Maui 8 Track Players

8:55-9 p.m. Closing Announcement

Food Court:

6:15-8:45 Arlie Asiu Duo

FREE Parking less than one block away at Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza. Longs parking lot charges $10 for parking and is NOT affiliated with Kihei 4th Friday.

Activities for Keiki and Teens: Face Painting & Balloon Twisting Free, 4 Kids Quick Science along with T- Rex the realistic Dinosaur.

K4F Food Court: Enjoy a large food court area with many local taste treats.

Food Booths and Food Trucks include: Al’s BBQ, Dope BBQ, Wai Lemi, Taco’s 8th Wonder, Holo Holo Garlic Noodles, Hau’oli’oli Ohana, Sumo Dogs, Ray’s Poi Mochi, Taste of Aloha 808, UMI, Mau Mau’s Kau Kau, Maui Cookie Lab, Aloha Kettle Corn, Sweet Bean, Summer Dien Yummaste, Nonoydapoicascaroon, Molokai Hot Bread and DoLish desserts and drinks.

K4F Retail: 702 for U, 808 Wellness, Aloha Wear, Alpha Maui, Aroha Mareva, Babelynn Basey, Boobie Shack,Da Beehive, Europia Artisans, Good Living Project, Healing Hands, Hex Press, Honi Design, Holly Warrington Photography, Hula Cookies, HumBow Barks, Jahja’s Island Treasure, Jonerz and the Sparrow, Kahele Maui, Kalai Lāʻau, Mama’s Peach, Mana’o Radio, Mango Art, Mask it Maui, Maui Dive, Maui Island Treasure, Maui Macaroons, Maui Splash Soaps, Maui Vintage-Out of the Blue, Mishni Bikini, Mystic of the Rainbow, Olena Boutique, Pacific Chiropractic, Paint Aloha, Paradise Now, Purebred Fisherman, Friends of Rick Bissen, Sol Chiropractic, Sunflower Gifts, The 808 Team, Turning Tides, Unusual Design, Upcountry Aloha, Wilikina Creations, and Friends of Cullen Bell.

In addition, Azeka Shopping Center has a variety of eateries Mauka and Makai: Coconuts Fish Café, Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill, Ekolu Kitchen 1279, Fork & Salad, HomeMaid Café, Izakaya Genbe, Java Café, Maui Pie, Miso Phat Sushi, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, Panda Express, Peace Love Shave Ice, Peggy Sue’s, Roasted Chiles, Vietnamese Cuisine, Von’s Chicken, and Wow Wow Lemonade.

Other Azeka Shopping Center Merchants include: AA Oceanfront Rentals, Ace Hardware, Bank of Hawaii, B&B Scuba, BEK, Inc., Blue Water Rafting, Fortune Chiropractic, Hawaiian Cruisers, Hele Gas Station/Mini Mart, Island Art Party, Jonathan Thomas DDS, Kaiser Permanente, Kihei Community Association, Kihei Wailea Flowers by Cora, Maui Art Gallery, Maui Powerhouse Gym, Ocean Nail Spa, O’Reilly Automotive, ProArts Playhouse, Saveters Fine Art Gallery, Skyridge Lending, Snorkel Bob’s, Studio 151, The Sun Spot, Susu’s Studio & Design, Territorial Savings Bank, The Maui Quilt Shop, U.S. Post Office, and Zen Tattoo & Art Gallery.

Kihei 4th Friday is always looking for volunteers. If you are interested in giving back to the community and participating in an exciting monthly event, please contact organizers by email or posting to the event Facebook page. For more information please go to www.kiheifridays.com or www.facebook.com/kiheifridays.

Maui Friday Town Parties is an initiative developed by the Maui County Office of Economic Development to showcase our island’s historic towns and celebrate the unique nature of their businesses communities.

