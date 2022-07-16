East Maui Watershed Partnership Mālama Was Akua, opening, file photo September 2019. PC: Berkowitz via Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center and East Maui Watershed Partnership invite Maui artists of all ages to submit artwork for the 18th annual Mālama Wao Akua Exhibition.

Mālama Wao Akua is a juried fine art exhibition honoring and bringing awareness to the native plant and animal species of Maui Nui. Entry is open to Maui artists working in any medium with entry divisions for adults and elementary, middle, and high school students.

Artists can submit up to three works depicting species native to Maui Nui (Maui, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i, Kaho‘olawe), landscapes showcasing native Maui Nui species, or people working to protect Maui’s native species and native habitats.

From Mālama Wao Akua 2021 Annemarie Sheehan ‘Ama‘u. PC: via Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

Artwork receiving day will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hui No‘eau’s Makawao campus. Artists must complete an online registration form prior to dropping off artwork on receiving day. A full prospectus and entry forms can be found online.

A jurying team with expertise in both art and conservation will select among this year’s entries. Hui No‘eau and EMWP are honored to welcome Maui artist Gabrielle Anderman and Botanist for Hawai‘i Invasive Species Council Chuck Chimera as the 2022 exhibition jurors.

Artists planning to enter the exhibit are invited to attend several unique Adventures for Artists to learn about Maui’s native species. Adventures for artists include:

The Nature Conservancy’s Waikamoi Preserve Boardwalk Hike with EMWP and retired Biologist Pat Bily: Tuesday, August 9th / 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Pōhakuokalā Gulch Hike at Haleakalā Ranch with EMWP: Friday, July 29th/ 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Maui Nui Botanical Gardens Advice, Plant Guide & App: Tuesday-Saturday / 8 a.m.-4 p.m. / Free for residents

Download their Self Guided Tour App and find the MWA logo on top of all acceptable species for this exhibit at the garden.

More information on these events and how to sign up is available at malamawaoakua.org/blog/.

Additionally, Hui No‘eau is offering a series of workshops and classes for adult and youth artists interested in entering Mālama Wao Akua. Offerings include Nature Journaling & Maui Nui Botanical Illustration, Reduction Linocut Printing, and a Maui Nui Native Species Workshop for youth ages 6-10. For more details about classes or to sign up visit huinoeau.com/classes.

Mālama Wao Akua will be on display to the public from Sept. 10 to Nov. 4 at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center with an opening celebration to be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 3-6 p.m.

This yearʻs Mālama Wao Akua exhibition is made possible with support from the County of Maui and Hawai‘i Tourism Authority through the Community Enrichment Program.

