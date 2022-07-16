Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 16, 2022

July 16, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
4-6
6-8
7-10
7-10 




South Facing
10-15
14-18
18-24
18-24 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:51 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 05:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Showers likely. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 12:05 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 04:42 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:33 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 05:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A historic south swell will continue to build today, generating Warning level surf along south facing shores today through Sunday. This south swell should slowly subside through the first half of next week. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated and rough into early next week. A High Surf Advisory has been issued for east facing shores of the Big Island for the combined elevated, rough trade wind swell and swells generated by Tropical Storm Darby through tonight. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

      Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
      
 
  
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Hurricane Darby Slowly Weakening More Rapid Weakening Expected Soon  2Haʻiku Murder Victim Identified Suspect Remains In Police Custody  3Darby Weakens To A Tropical Storm Will Pass South Of The Big Island On Saturday  4Aei Housing Center Mauis Sky High Home Prices Are A Self Inflicted Wound  5Missing California Man Last Seen July 13 At Maui Condominium Rental  65 Month Closure Ahead For ʻiao Valley Slope Stabilization Parking Lot Improvements