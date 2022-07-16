Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 4-6 6-8 7-10 7-10 South Facing 10-15 14-18 18-24 18-24 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:51 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 05:15 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 12:05 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 04:42 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:33 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 05:49 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A historic south swell will continue to build today, generating Warning level surf along south facing shores today through Sunday. This south swell should slowly subside through the first half of next week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated and rough into early next week. A High Surf Advisory has been issued for east facing shores of the Big Island for the combined elevated, rough trade wind swell and swells generated by Tropical Storm Darby through tonight.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.