Maui Surf Forecast for July 16, 2022
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|4-6
|6-8
|7-10
|7-10
|South Facing
|10-15
|14-18
|18-24
|18-24
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Showers likely.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A historic south swell will continue to build today, generating Warning level surf along south facing shores today through Sunday. This south swell should slowly subside through the first half of next week.
Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated and rough into early next week. A High Surf Advisory has been issued for east facing shores of the Big Island for the combined elevated, rough trade wind swell and swells generated by Tropical Storm Darby through tonight.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com