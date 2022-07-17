With more than 500 animals in their care, the Maui Humane Society is seeking individuals and families who would like to adopt a new pet.

While the shelter is waiving all adoption fees, is will accept donations. The waiver excludes county fees and licensing for dogs.

Adoptable pets include: dogs, cats, kittens, guinea pigs, and rabbits.

Over the past few weeks, the Maui Humane Society received substantial surrender increases in guinea pigs and rabbits, surpassing its capacity. Crews built temporary habitats to accommodate the unforeseen increase, but needs adopters in the community.

The Maui Humane Society event is part of the larger BISSELL Pet Foundation, Summer National Empty The Shelters event, which runs through July 31.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Humane Society is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located off the Maui Veterans Highway in Central Maui.