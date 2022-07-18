The family of a man who was shot while driving on the Maui Veterans Highway in Kīhei last month, is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

The 66-year-old, part-time resident was driving with his wife in the passenger seat and his three teenage kids in the backseat toward Kīhei at around 6:15 p.m. on June 29, when he suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Friends of the family say that although the man is a survivor, he has a long road of rehabilitation ahead. He has since been transported to a trauma center on the mainland where he remains in stable condition.

PC: file by Wendy Osher

Police say the man was not targeted, and alluded to hunting and poaching in the area during a news conference earlier this month. According to police, night hunting, poaching and trespassing have occurred in the area, and the department increased ATV patrols in the wake of the shooting.

During the news briefing, police asked that anyone with information on the shooting, contact authorities.

A friend of the family, who shared information on the reward, reached out to Maui Now calling the incident a “senseless shooting.” For the privacy and safety of the man’s family, organizers say his name is being withheld until further notice.

According to organizers, the victim and his family were long-term residents, “running a business, and serving the community for nearly 20 years.”

A statement from the family encourages anyone with information to come forward.

The case is currently classified as a second degree murder investigation.