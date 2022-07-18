Maui News

Maui Job Openings: Featured Positions from July 12 – 19

July 18, 2022, 9:00 PM HST
* Updated July 18, 1:31 PM
Maui Now’s featured jobs from July 12 to 19, 2022. Add your job listing.

Kō Executive Chef, Fairmont Kea Lani – Maui

Description: Ready for a sizzling career move? You will play a pivotal role in our kitchen working alongside a fantastic team. The food you prepare, cook and serve makes our guests smile and wanting more.

APPLY NOW

Direct Support Professional, Arc of Maui County

Description: Directly support persons with developmental and intellectual disabilities in all areas of the active treatment program. Teach life skills by individuals’ goals and transport them into the community. Work settings are available in Adult Day Health group, residential and community settings.

Learn More

Licensed Practical Nurse, Hale Makua

Description: We’re looking for passionate Licensed Practical Nurses to help us with providing professional nursing care to residents following established policies and procedures of the facility.

Learn More

Merchandiser, Paradise Beverages Inc – Maui

Description: Under the Supervision of the District Sales Manager, Retail Merchandiser is to promote and actively sell Paradise Beverage and supplier marketing, merchandising and sales programs to On and Off Premise accounts, store chains and other retail accounts in the market area serviced. Assess point-of-sale, advertising and display needs of retailers and arrange for placement.

Learn More

Marketing Manager, Hilton Grand Vacations

Description: As a Marketing Manager, you will be managing a team of marketing representatives who achieve results through tour bookings, selling packages, generating leads, meeting targets. This position will support the team by providing clear communication and direction, training, coaching, mentoring and managing operations.

Learn More

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
