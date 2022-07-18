Maui Now’s featured jobs from July 12 to 19, 2022. Add your job listing.

Description: Ready for a sizzling career move? You will play a pivotal role in our kitchen working alongside a fantastic team. The food you prepare, cook and serve makes our guests smile and wanting more.

Description: Directly support persons with developmental and intellectual disabilities in all areas of the active treatment program. Teach life skills by individuals’ goals and transport them into the community. Work settings are available in Adult Day Health group, residential and community settings.

Description: We’re looking for passionate Licensed Practical Nurses to help us with providing professional nursing care to residents following established policies and procedures of the facility.

Description: Under the Supervision of the District Sales Manager, Retail Merchandiser is to promote and actively sell Paradise Beverage and supplier marketing, merchandising and sales programs to On and Off Premise accounts, store chains and other retail accounts in the market area serviced. Assess point-of-sale, advertising and display needs of retailers and arrange for placement.

Description: As a Marketing Manager, you will be managing a team of marketing representatives who achieve results through tour bookings, selling packages, generating leads, meeting targets. This position will support the team by providing clear communication and direction, training, coaching, mentoring and managing operations.

