Lahaina Civic Center. File Photo Courtesy: County of Maui.

Because of a change in plans for the Lahaina Civic Center gym’s air-conditioning replacement, additional dates are available for public use of the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

Original AC replacement plans called for closing the social hall, but it has since been determined that closure will not be necessary.

This leaves the hall open for additional dates for general use permits at the hall from Dec. 1, 2022 to Oct. 13, 2023. Reservations can be made up to one year in advance.

Inquiries regarding permit applications or availability can be made by calling 808-270-7389 or emailing [email protected]