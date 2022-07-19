Maui News
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Parks Dept. announces additional availability of the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall
A
A
A
Because of a change in plans for the Lahaina Civic Center gym’s air-conditioning replacement, additional dates are available for public use of the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced.
Original AC replacement plans called for closing the social hall, but it has since been determined that closure will not be necessary.
This leaves the hall open for additional dates for general use permits at the hall from Dec. 1, 2022 to Oct. 13, 2023. Reservations can be made up to one year in advance.
Inquiries regarding permit applications or availability can be made by calling 808-270-7389 or emailing [email protected]
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Swell Delivers As Predicted 25 Foot Wave Face Reported Off Diamond Head 2Historic South Swell Dumps Water On Roadways 18 24 Foot Surf Expected 3Maui County Officials Warn Of High Surf Along South Facing Shores 4Family Of Maui Shooting Victim Offering 10k Reward 5Maui Ocean Safety Officers Responded To 50 Active Rescues During South Swell Event 6Rimpac Sinking Exercise Live Fire Sinks Decommissioned Vessel North Of Kauaʻi