Brother Noland. Photo Courtesy: MACC

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents a first-time pairing on the Valley Isle of two of Hawai‘i’s award-winning musical artists, Brother Noland and Tavana.

They will merge their sounds together with some of Maui’s finest musicians as their backup during a concert on Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the McCoy Studio Theater.

Tickets go on sale online only to MACC members on July 22 at 10:00 a.m. and to the general public on July 26.

Brother Noland, who was born and raised on O’ahu, has deeply influenced contemporary Hawaiian music for nearly 40 years, filling the airwaves with original compositions that have become local classics and island treasures.

His most famous original song, Coconut Girl, is often credited with the birth of “Jawaiian” contemporary style (fusion of Hawaiian & Reggae) music.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

He has won numerous Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, including Best Reggae Album, and his music is featured in several movies including Pineapple Express and Snakes on a Plane.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Brother Noland is a regular stage performer who brings his classics to his fans and audiences, along with traditional Hawaiian music, slack key and Hawaiian swing music.

Brother Noland was honored in 2014 by the State of Hawai’i with a “Lifetime Achievement in Music” award and is a recipient of the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts highest award, the Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2019.

Tavana. Photo Courtesy: MACC

Tavana is a multi-instrumentalist from Honolulu who uses his feet to lay down a variety of grooves while simultaneously playing guitar, banjo, lap steel or ‘ukulele. He sings soulful, island-inspired rock and blues.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The result of his own musical exploration and improvisation became his album, Kicking and Screaming, featuring hard-driving hits such as Mystery, Wise Up and County Line while also offering softer, more melodic tunes such as Baby Blue.

His next album, Aloha Spirit, was a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award nominee for Best Contemporary Album of the Year in 2018, and features Leon Mobley, Chris Chorney, Mike Lewis and other world-class musicians.

The album displays Tavana’s versatility with crossover pop songs SMH, Aloha Spirit and Island Days, while still showcasing some of his traditional hard-driving rock style on Walk My Way and Glass Castle.

Tavana has been the supporting act for Alabama Shakes, Shakey Graves, Xavier Rudd, Jenny Lewis, Julian Marley and Kaleo. Tavana has spent a great deal of time on the road touring the US Mainland, Japan and Canada. He was honored to perform with such legendary musicians as Henry Kapono, John Cruz, the late Willie K, The Doobie Brothers, Lily Meola and Leon Mobley.

Tickets are $35, $45 and $65 plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a 10% discount. Prices increase the day of show.

The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, people also can call 808-242-SHOW (7469) or email [email protected]