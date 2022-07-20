For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment from July 14 to 20, find our comprehensive listing here.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Comedian Nate Bargatze brings The Raincheck Tour to Maui Friday at 7 p.m.

Bargatze at MACC, Friday

Popular stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze presents his show “The Raincheck Tour” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, July 22, at 7 p.m. His tour is suitable for all ages.

Bargatze’s second solo show “The Greatest Average American” is on Netflix.

In his weekly podcast, Nateland, he tackles the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from the crazy place our world is in. Bargatze has made many appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; on Conan and as a recurring guest on @midnight. Off-screen, Bargatze was a part of Jimmy Fallon’s Clean-Cut Comedy Tour, and has done multiple live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait.

In addition to touring the country as a headliner, Bargatze who hails from Tennessee has toured with Chris Rock and regularly performs at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he’s received critical acclaim multiple years in a row. Nate was featured as one of Esquire’s “Best New Comedians” by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron’s “Comedians to Watch” in Rolling Stone, one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” for 2015.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

His debut one-hour special, Full Time Magic, premiered on Comedy Central that spring, followed by his debut album, Yelled at by a Clown, which reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard’s Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks.

Trailer of The Greatest Average American.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The MACC Box Office windows are currently closed for window sales but open for pre-show, will-call tickets pick up only. Use of print-at-home ticketing is recommended. The MACC Box Office is accessible for inquiries only via email at [email protected] or phone at 808-242-7649, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.The MACC Box Office windows are currently closed for window sales but open for pre-show, will-call tickets pick up only. Use of print-at-home ticketing is recommended. The MACC Box Office is accessible for inquiries only via email at [email protected] or phone at 808-242-7649, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artist Janetta Napp’s installation is among the Paper Water Wind exhibit at the Schafer International Gallery through Aug. 20. Admission is free.

Paper Water Wind art exhibit

Schaefer International Gallery presents the exhibit “Paper Water Wind” through Aug. 20. Admission is free.

This invitational exhibition brings together a dynamic group of artists who explore the themes of water and wind through the medium of paper. New York artist Wes Bruce has returned to build an immersive paper installation in the gallery. Wes is known for his memorable 2013 Schaefer Gallery installation Taken By Wonder.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Participating artists also include Zenobia Lakdawalla, Erin McAdams, Janetta Napp, Deborah Nehmad, Koichi Yamamoto, and Keith Yurdana. Gallery Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For queries go to mauiarts.org or call 808-243-4258.

Tickets are on sale for the Maui Plantation Days Festival.

Maui Plantation Days Festival

Tickets are on sale for Maui Plantation Days Festival , now scheduled for Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. The festival celebrates the plantation era with the food and the cultures of those ethnic groups who contributed to the growth of the sugarcane industry.

Tours are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino.

Admission is free to residents and children 5 and under. For more information including festival tickets, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with 200 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, July 23, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Oscar Wilde’s comedy The Importance of Being Earnest continues its run at the Iao Theatre Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Wilde’s comedy continues

A romantic humorous stroll through Victorian England continues in Oscar Wilde’s acclaimed comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest” at the ʻĪao Theatre Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 24, at 3 p.m.

The play, a satiric comedy, takes place in Victorian England and provides a view of the triviality of some social conventions of the upper class of that era. It is being directed by Todd Van Amburgh. For more information including tickets, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Chayce Tancayo, Friday

Chayce Tancayo performs island music at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, July 22, at 8:30 a.m. He’s sometimes joined by friends on the patio. It’s a free concert. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Singer’songwriter Mondokane partners with Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake with hula by Lokalia Farm at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday.

Uyetake and Mondokane in concert

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake joins with Mondokane in a concert of contemporary island music at the Maui Coffee Attic’s downstairs stage Friday, July 22, at 6 p.m. Mondokane has collaborated with a few Hawaiʻi stars including Willie K, Amy Gilliom, John Cruz, Jake Shimabukuro, and Herb Ohta Jr. For more information, including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday morning

The Wind Monkeys perform in a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, July 23, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

A fundraiser for Lokelani Ohana takes place at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, July 23.

Benefit concert, Saturday

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku will be entertaining at a fundraiser at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, July 23, to help the nonprofit Lokelani ʻOhana expand its services to adults with disabilities. The event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m.

ʻOhana executive director Christina Chang said the goal is to complete the building a 1,650-foot educational workshop at its farm in Waiheʻe that includes farm classes and a place for Hawaiʻi creative arts.

The workshop building, Na Noʻeau O Lokelani, will have ADA ramps and mounters and house classes for people in the community and those with disabilities. Some of the people involved in the project have children with special needs, including Down syndrome, autism, and cerebral palsy.

Lokelaniʻ Ohana will be selling some value-added farm items, such as jellies and chocolate-dipped fruit products. It also produces jewelry and pillows with cotton grown at the farm. The concert will be outdoors in the parking lot. Bring your chairs for seating.

For more information including tickets, go to the mauicoffeeattic.com or lokelaniohana.org or call Christina, 808-344-4338.

Kikakila, Valdriz Monday

The band Kikakila with lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, July 25, at 11 a.m.. The performance is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Brado Music, Tuesday

A free performance by Brado Music takes place at the Maui Coffee Attic Tuesday, July 26, at 11 a.m. He combines flavors of reggae, rock, blues, calypso, swing, and bossa nova. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Fraser performs Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser along with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, July 27, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

KĪHEI

Advance tickets sold for “White Hawaiian” in August and September, after sold-out performances at ProArts Playhouse.

Advance tickets to Gilliom’s play

After sold-out performances in July, Eric Gilliom’s one-act comedy “White Hawaiian” is returning in August and September to ProArts Playhouse for additional runs.

In the play, the multi-talented Gilliom performs a story tribute to his multigenerational entertainment family dating back to the early 1900s. It embraces a dizzying array of comedic caricatures and Chaplinesque slapstick, as he brings to life his great grandfather who was a Canadian professional boxer shanghaied to Hawaii and his grandmother, a Hawaiian actress who appeared in more than 200 films.

Gilliom himself has appeared as an ensemble singer in the “Tribute to Jerome Robbins’ Broadway and a lead role in the musical “Carrie” on Broadway. He’s also the lead singer of Mick Fleetwood’s Island Rumours Band.

Performances are scheduled on Aug. 12, 13, 14 and on Sept. 16, 17, 18. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com.

John Cruz

Grammy winner Cruz, Wednesday

Grammy Award-winning singer John Cruz presents an intimate personal concert at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m. Cruz is known for his popular “Island Style” song and also his participation in Playing For Change’s “All Along The Watchtower” on youtube.com. For more information, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Kihei Fourth Friday Party

Kihei Town’s day to have a monthly party is on July 22, the Fourth Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m. There’s entertainment and food trucks. Parking is less than a block away at Kihei Plaza and Azeka Makai.

Improv comedy, Saturday

Maui Free Range Comedy presents a night of comedy improvisation at the ProArts Playhouse Saturday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m. It’s raw and unfiltered improv from Maui’s award-winning free range flock. Check out mauifreerangecomedy.com For more information including ticket purchases, go to proartsmaui.com

“Awkward” music, open mic Thursday

The group Awkward Conversations provides live music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Thursday, July 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. The program changes to a mix of open mic comedy, music, spoken word or whatever else the performers wish from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, July 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Esquire & Gilliom, Thursday

ʻUkulele virtuoso Vince Esquire and Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Eric Gilliom perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, July 21, at 6:30 p.m. Gilliom, who has performed on Broadway, is a multi-talented performer. Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa which went on a U.S. tour recently. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or contact Nalu’s, 808-891-8650.

Morris and Above Snakes, Friday

Justin Morris and Above Snakes perform at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Friday, July 22, from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, call 808-868-0988.

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, July 22, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

The Gordon S. trio performs at Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill l Saturday and Sunday.

Jazz trio, Saturday & Sunday

The Gordon S jazz trio performs at Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24, during brunch from 10 a.m. to noon. The trio includes Gordon S at saxophone, with a keyboardist and drummer. For more information, call 808-874-9299.

Dancing, Saturday

Blue Souls provide dancing music at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Saturday, July 23, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. For more information, call 808-868-0988.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, July 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Sebastian & Hornbeck, Sunday

Musician and radio DJ Pete Sebastian and guitar wizard Jeff Hornbeck perform popular songs at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill’s outdoor lanai Sunday, July 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Kaulana Kanekoa

Kaulana Kanekoa, Sunday

Singer Kaulana Kanekoa performs with expert bassist Don Lopez at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Sunday, July 24, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Kanekoa is the lead singer/song writer of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa that recently completed a tour of western states. Lopez is the bassist for Kanekoa’s group and played with the band led by the late Willie K. For more information, go to naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, July 24, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Rospond, poetic folk

Songwriter Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” Monday, July 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the South Shore Tiki Lounge. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Open comedy night, Tuesday

Live music and dancing occurs with In Between at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, July 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. Later, open mic comedy night takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Natalie Robles

Robles, Tiki lounge

Singer/guitarist Natalie Robles performs at South Shore Tiki Lounge Tuesday, July 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. She sings a variety of songs during her performance, including soulful acoustic music. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Tepora entertains at Maui Brews

Jason Tepora plays at Maui Brewing Company Tuesday, July 26, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Company brews ales and larger, including Na Maui Lime Larger. For more information, go to mauibrewingco.com or call 808-201-2337.

Jennifer Weatherly sings with violinist Willie Wainwright and guitarist Jeff Hornbeck at Gilligan’s Wednesday, July 27.

Wainwright at Gilligans

Violin/fiddle player Willie Wainwright, singer Jennifer Weatherly and guitarist Jeff Hornbeck perform country favorites at Gilligans Grill & Bar Wednesday, July 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com and williamwainwright.com

Jamie Gallo, at Tiki

Rock ’n roll and blues singer and guitarist Jamie Gallo entertains at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, July 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Robles, Wednesday

Acoustic soul singer Natalie Robles performs at What Ales You Wednesday, July 27, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 808-214-6581 or go to whatalesyoukihei.com

LAHAINA

Grammy winner Lenny Castanellos

House Shakers, Thursday

The House Shakers with Grammy Award-winning bassist and vocalist Lenny Castanellos performs classic rock and blues on a stage at Fleetwood’s main stage Thursday, July 21, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Other band members are Kenny Geiser on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. Meanwhile, the Pohai Trio performs at the same time on the rooftop stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Tours are available to the historic Baldwin Home upon reservation request. The home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaii in the 1800s. The building is now a museum.

Lahaina historic tours

The nonprofit Lahaina Restoration Foundation offers tours at the Baldwin Home Museum, Wo Hing Temple, and a Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations may be made by going to lahainarestoration.org Click on Lahaina Historic Sites.

McLaughlin, Thursday

Shawn McLaughlin & Friends sing a variety of contemporary rock ’n roll songs at Down The Hatch Thursday, July 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Free ʻukulele lesson, Thursday

A free ʻukulele lesson is offered at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, July 21, at 2:30 p.m. Discover the wonders of playing this popular Hawaiian instrument. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com

Theatre Theatre Maui

Theatre Theatre Maui presents “Matilda – The Musical Jr.” at Maui Preparatory Academy The Bozich Center for Athletics and Performing Arts from Thursday through Sunday, July 21 to 24, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at ttmwestmaui.org

Late night dancing, Friday-Saturday

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Friday and Saturday nights, July 22 and 23, from 10 to 11:55 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Lambert at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry

Pianist and singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Taryn Alessandro is the featured artist in attendance. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com

West at Fleetwood’s, Friday

Paul West performs at Fleetwood’s main bar Friday, July 22, during happy hour starting 3 p.m. West has a classic acoustic style and warm stage presence. He performs classic rock, country, blues and his own original music. Levi Poasa and The House Shakers entertain on separate stages at 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Arts Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items, such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes exhibits of jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

West at Fleetwood’s, Saturday

Paul West performs at Fleetwood’s Saturday, July 23, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. West plays a variety of classic rock, country, blues and original songs. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Maui Gift & Craft Fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair takes place at the Lahaina Gateway Sunday, July 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some 50 vendors sell various gifts and crafts. For more information, go to mauigiftandcraftfair.com or call 808-825-4130.

Brian Santana

Brian Santana, Monday

Brian Santana sings at Fleetwood’s Monday, July 25, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Santana performs rock, pop, classics and original songs. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Free hula, Sunday and Tuesday

A free hula show takes place on the stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, July 24, from 1 to 2 p.m., and a free hula lesson for all ages occurs Tuesday, July 26, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Quick at Down The Hatch

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, July 25, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire

Gilliom, Esquire at Frida’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Eric Gilliom and ukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire entertain at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, July 26, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gilliom performs with Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band and, and Esquire is the lead ʻukulele player with the group Kanekoa and has performed with the Allman Brothers Band. For more information, go to fridasmaui.com or call 808-661-1287.

Hartz, Tuesday

Will Hartz entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday, July 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Tepora, then Wilson’s karaoke Wednesday

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n roll at Down The Hatch Wednesday, July 27, from 3 to 5 p.m. Then from 8 to 10 p.m., Tripp Wilson presents “Karaoke” with a live band. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

HONOKŌWAI

Andrea Walls

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz, Friday, July 15, and on Monday, July 18, with Margie Heart, from 7 to 10 p.m. Walls will be playing with friends on Tuesday, July 19, from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Actress/singer Tia Carrere joins Grammy winner George Kahumoku and Daniel Ho in a tour of U.S. cities. The tour is growing.

Kahumoku’s tour with Carrere and Ho grows

Kahumoku’s U.S. tour with Daniel Ho and actress/singer Tia Carrere is growing with an appearance at Soquel, California on July 30, Blue Note in Napa on Sept. 25, Lone Tree Arts Center in Lone Tree Colorado on Oct. 2, and Irvine Barclay Theatre in Irvine, California on Oct. 15. Ho sings and plays the guitar, ʻukulele, and piano. For tour information, including a request for a show in your area, go to kahumoku.com

Jeff Peterson

Jeff Peterson, Kahumoku Ohana Wednesday

Slack key virtuoso Jeff Peterson joins co-host Peter Aquino and the Kahumoku Ohana to perform at the Napilikai Beach Club Wednesday, July 27, at 6:30 p.m. For more information including ticket information, go to slackkeyshow.com.

The last chance to view the latest works of Terry Lopez and Nancy Young at the Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center is this week.

MAKAWAO

Solo shows end Friday

The last opportunity to see Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center’s two solo exhibits is this week. They end Friday, July 22. Admission is free. The gift shop is open Wednesday through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists Nancy Young’s “Along the Yellow Brick Road” is a series of large-scale mixed media works reflecting various tales, observations, and surroundings through words and drawings, all the while maintaining a sense of humor and playfulness. Artist Terry Lopez presents “Contemporary Hawaiian Visions,” focusing on the culture of Hawai’i. Support for the exhibitions have been provided in part by the Hawai’i Tourism Authority and Community Enrichment Program.

Hui Noeaʻu art classes

Hui Noeaʻu offers art classes for adults and youths and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

O’bon in Makawao, Saturday

An O’bon dance is planned at the Makawao Hongwanji Mission at 1074 Makawao Avenue. Service is 6 p.m., with the dance at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23. The Buddhist dance festivities, open to the public and for public viewing, is to express gratitude to ancestors and to each aspect of life. For more information, send queries to [email protected] or call 808-572-7229.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Uyetake at Aumakua

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Aumakua Kava Lounge Wednesday, July 27, from 8 to 10 p.m. Uyetake’s “Raw Unplugged Solo Guitar” will include Hawaiian, blues, R&B, jazz, swing. He’s versatile and has opened for a variety of artists such as Richard Marks, Al Jarreau, America, Los Lobos, Jo Koy and Bill Mahr. For more information, including tickets, go to aumakuakava.com or call 808-793-3232.

Jazz with Johnstone, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

MĀʻALAEA

Daddy’s Top Drawer, Thursday

The hip-hop, rock fusion band Daddy’s Top Drawer performs at da Playground Maui Thursday, July 21, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Additional performances include DJ VBass, Jamison, and Amaya. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Peekaboo, Friday

The DJ Peekaboo, also known as Matthew Lucas, performs at da Playground Maui Friday, July 22, at 9 p.m. 21+. Doors open at 9 p.m. Check out “A Quick History in 4 Minutes” on youtube. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Beatbox championship, Saturday

The 2nd Annual Hawaii Beatbox Championship — solo and tag team — takes place at da Playground Maui Saturday, July 23, at 5 p.m. All ages. Doors open at 4 p.m. Chino Laforge is the host. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Robles at Kapa

Natale Robles sings soulful acoustic music with Josh Hearl at the Wailea Beach Resort’s Kapa Bar & Grill Thursday and Friday, July 21 and 22, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. She performs poolside where there is a great view, so you may want to ask for seats closer to her. For more information, call 808-879-1922.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, July 21, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiians weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Quintana at Mulligans, Friday

Cody Quintana performs at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, July 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, July 22, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Tempa Singer performs at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday.

Naor, Tempa at Mulligans

Tempa Singer, the Naor Project, and violinist Willie Wainwright entertain at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday, July 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Robles, Luana Lounge

Singer/guitarist Natalie Robles performs at Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, July 23, from 7 to 9 p.m. She sings soulful acoustic music. For more information, call 808-875-4100 or inquire at [email protected]

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit perform at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, July 24, at 6 p.m. They play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com .

Island Soul, Mulligans

Island Soul entertains at Mulligans On The Blue on Sunset Sunday, July 24, with dancing from 5 to 8 p.m. The band features a soulful, rock, funky flair. Check by going to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Send event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected]