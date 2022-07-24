Peter Escobar and Jamie Sebring. PC: courtesy.

Maui golfer, Peter Escobar, sank a hole-in-one on the Mercedes’ sponsored hole yesterday at the second annual Hale Makua benefit golf tournament. Held at Wailea Blue Golf Course, this shot earned him $45,000 to any Mercedez-Benz of his choice. Escobar plans to go to the Mercedes-Benz of Maui dealership on Monday to pick out his new ride.

Using his seven iron on the 13th hole, a par three, Escobar’s ball landed left of the pin, hit the green and rolled in. Although he didn’t actually see the ball go in, the volunteers on the hole and the rest of Escobar’s group watched it sink and immediately began to celebrate.

Peter and team. PC: courtesy.

Escobar explained his perspective, “I hit the seven a good cut into it and I saw it was going just left of the pin and hit the green. The people on the green saw the ball but I wasn’t focusing on watching it go in. When they said hole in one, I didn’t see it for myself!”

Wailea Blue Golf Course confirmed that a hole-in-one to win a car has not occurred on the 13th hole in roughly two decades at the course. At 158 yards, the hole placement was difficult, toward the right edge of the green. With the challenging position, Escobar’s experience, and a little luck, he conquered the hole.

General Manager, Jamie Sebring of Mercedes-Benz of Maui, a Fletcher Jones Company, presented the award to Peter, “I’m honored to be a part of this today. And more importantly, award the hole in one to you. I can’t tell you how many of these I’ve been a part of and nobody has ever hit it. And today, hearing that you won it brought tears to my eyes. I cannot wait to have you in the dealership to choose your car and take pictures so you can drive away.”

Additional prizes to the sold out tournament included two roundtrip tickets on Southwest Airlines, Yeti cooler and cups and many other gift cards and fun prizes for the best teams and best dressed. Fun games, food and beverages were scattered throughout the golf course.

The tournament benefits Hale Makua by ʻOhana Pacific Health and enables the organization to continue providing care and a home for individuals who can no longer care for themselves. Funds generated from the event will help provide assistance to those who are unable to afford the cost of services.

Thanks to the support from players, sponsors, teams, donors, as well as proceeds from a virtual silent auction tied to the event, organizers say the golf tournament brings in significant financial support for the organization.