Acclaimed jazz guitarist Stanley Jordan performs in a special solo concert at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

Tickets are available online only and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.

“In a career that took flight in 1985 with commercial and critical acclaim, guitar virtuoso Stanley Jordan has consistently displayed a chameleonic musical persona of openness, imagination, versatility and maverick daring,” according to an event announcement. “Be it bold reinventions of classical masterpieces or soulful explorations through pop-rock hits, to blazing straight ahead jazz forays and ultramodern improvisational works—solo or with a group—Jordan can always be counted on to take listeners on breathless journeys into the unexpected.”

Key to Jordan’s fast-track acclaim was his mastery of a special “touch technique” on the guitar’s fretboard that strays from the conventional strumming and picking, to “an advanced form of two-handed tapping.”

The technique allows Jordan to play simultaneously on two different guitars, or even on guitar and piano.

Jordan has received four Grammy nominations. Los Angeles Times jazz critic Leonard Feather wrote, “Genius is a word often tossed around in musical circles, but it has been rightfully applied to Stanley Jordan.”

For a greater appreciation of the artistry of Stanley Jordan, Click Here to see a conversation with him sharing some of his guitar secrets in a interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Tickets are: $38, $45, $55, $65 (plus applicable fees)

Ticket sales are online only for this event.

The MACC Box Office is not open for window transactions but is open the night of show for will call pick up. It is recommended that orders utilize print-at-home ticketing to facilitate touchless transactions. Tickets may also be downloaded to electronic devices for scanning upon entry into the venue. The Box Office is available for inquiries by email [email protected] or phone (808-242-SHOW) Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.