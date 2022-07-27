Maui News

Kūihelani Solar facility to break ground as largest solar/battery project in state

July 27, 2022, 2:31 PM HST
Kūihelani Solar conceptual site plan. Project rendering (AES.com)

A groundbreaking and blessing ceremony takes place this Friday for the 60MW Kūihelani Solar Plus Storage, Maui’s newest source for clean renewable energy.

The project is the largest proposed renewable solar/battery project that is moving forward in the state.

When Kūihelani Solar begins operations, the facility is expected to generate clean renewable energy to meet the demand of 27,000 homes, supplying 15% of Maui’s energy needs.

The project is designed to further reduce fossil fuel use during peak demand in the evening or at other times of the day when the sun isn’t shining.

According to a presentation before the Waikapū Community Association in September of 2020, the project would provide economic benefits in the form of 294 jobs, and an economic output of upwards of $67 million.

According to the same presentation, decommissioning was projected for 2047 when the project is expected to reach the end of its operational life.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino will be joined by executives from AES to welcome the start of construction for the facility this week.

Kūihelani Solar. Project Visual Simulation – Waikapu (AES.com)
